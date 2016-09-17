COMMENTARY: Fans learn a lesson--EMDASH--stay until the end

The two ushers hollered to fans as they streamed out of the Alerus Center on Saturday afternoon.

Yes, they were. None stopped to get their tickets scanned for re-entry.

After all, UND was trailing by 20 points midway through the third quarter and had just punted away the ball.

UND's offense showed no signs of life. It had been six possessions since the offense put together a drive longer than three plays.

The defense wasn't faring any better. It had allowed touchdowns on four straight South Dakota possessions.

They didn't want to stick around and watch a season with so much promise be put on the brink. An 0-3 start with a trip to Montana State on the horizon? Playoff hopes could have been extinguished before the end of September.

Nobody wanted to watch that.

They trickled out at halftime. They streamed out in the third quarter. The ushers eventually moved the Tensabarriers out of the way, so it wouldn't create a bottleneck with the fans leaving.

Those fans did beat the traffic.

But they missed out on perhaps the most stunning comeback in the Alerus Center and one that may have saved the season.

When UND finally finished off its 47-44 double overtime victory over South Dakota, it stormed the field. Tank Harris, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman, did two cartwheels. The remaining fans went into euphoria for the fourth time in the span of 20 minutes.

"Loudest it has been since UC-Davis?" former UND player Kelly Howe said on the sidelines, referring to the 2001 NCAA Division II semifinal.

For UND, it was an essential win on many fronts.

No. 1: Playoff hopes are still alive. They wouldn't have been dead if UND lost, but they would have been on life support. Remember, this team didn't get in with a 7-4 record and an FBS win last season. It probably would have needed to run the table in the Big Sky if it lost to South Dakota.

No. 2: The confidence is back. So often in college football, a game will come down to one play. UND is a blocked punt and a two-point conversion away from being 3-0 and possibly a first down away from being 0-3. You can go a long way by winning close games, and winning or losing close games can become contagious. The Fighting Hawks won a close one Saturday and can take that experience with them.

No. 3: It sends a message to fans. UND drew its largest crowd in seven years on Saturday. Coach Bubba Schweigert has done a tremendous job marketing his own program, but in the end, it all comes down to wins and losses. With UND still in the playoff picture and having played an entertaining game, it still has a chance to continue rebuilding the fan base and bring those fans back to the Alerus Center in two weeks.

Now, they just need to teach them to stay until the end.