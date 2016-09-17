ROUNDUP: No. 18 Augustana downs Minn.-Crookston

Augustana racked up 482 yards of offense in beating Minnesota-Crookston 56-3 on Saturday. Vikings quarterback Trey Heid accounted for five touchdowns.

UMC dropped to 0-3, while Augustana, ranked No. 18 in Division II, improved to 3-0.

UMC finished with 219 yards of offense. The Golden Eagles were 3-of-15 on third-down conversions.

The Golden Eagles were led on the afternoon by senior quarterback Nathan Cole, who was 14-of-23 for 108 yards passing with one interception. He connected with Adam Connette three times for 42 yards. He would find Rod Stewart three times for 36 yards and Ryan Hutton four times for 26 yards.

Bemidji State 45, Wayne State 17: Junior running back Tahi Nomane scored twice on the ground and senior defensive back Damon Benham grabbed two interceptions to help lead No. 24 Bemidji State to a win over Wayne state College in BSU's 20th Annual Shrine Game.

The Beavers move to 3-0 to open the season for the first time since 2011, which was also the last season BSU was ranked in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll. Bemidji State finished with 408 total yards on the night, the third consecutive game with at least 400 yards gained to open the season.

Big Sky

Colorado State 47, No. Colorado 21: Collin Hill threw for 317 yards to lead Colorado State past the Bears in Fort Collins.

Stephen Miller led UNC with 102 yards on four receptions.

Northern Colorado dropped to 21.

Wyoming 45, UC Davis 21: Wyoming bolted out to a 35-9 lead at halftime and cruised the rest of the way. Brian Hill rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys.

Keelan Doss caught seven passes for 104 yards to lead UC Davis, which dropped to 1-2.

Montana State 55, Western Oregon 0: Montana State had a blowout win as the Bobcats prepare for UND in next week's Big Sky opener for both teams.

Tyler Bruggman threw for three TDs to lead Montana State.

Oregon State 37, Idaho State 7: Idaho State dropped to 1-2 in its loss in Corvallis. Tanner Gueller threw for 227 yards for the Bengals. Oregon State picked off four of his passes.

Cal Poly 38, S.D. State 31: Cal Poly scored 21 points to pick up the win in Brookings. Joe Prothero rushed for 217 yards on 31 carries to lead the Mustangs, who improved to 2-1. SDSU dropped to 1-2.

Eastern Washington 34, Northern Iowa 30: Eastern Washington rallied past visiting UNI, winning the game on a 23-yard TD pass from Reilly Hennessy to Beau Byus with 43 seconds to go. The TD was scored on a fake field-goal attempt.

Hennessy threw for 226 yards and 3 TDs. EWU improved to 2-1 while UNI dropped to 1-2.

Northern Arizona 73, New Mexico Highlands 3: Case Cookus threw seven TD passes in the lopsided win.

Washington 41, Portland State 3: Jake Browning completed 12 of 19 passes for 163 yards and 4 TDs as the Huskies improved to 3-0. PSU dropped to 1-2.