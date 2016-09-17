SATURDAY'S LOCAL CLIPBOARD

Detroit Lakes 0

DETROIT LAKES—Jace Johnson and Jon Farnsworth each scored their first varsity goals Saturday as the Knights shut out Detroit Lakes.

After a scoreless first half, Johnson scored two goals in a six-minute span and Farnsworth made it 3-0 with his score at the 52-minute mark.

"They've been playing with the varsity all year,'' Knights assistant coach C.J. Cano said. "We had a guy out with an injury. They filled in his role at the forward position and played really well.''

Jackson Carr had three saves and Kaden Fultz two splitting time in goal in the shutout for the 2-4-6 Knights.

West Ottertail 2,

EGF Senior High 0

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—West Ottertail United scored twice in the final two minutes to edge Senior High here Saturday.

Toby Simonsen broke the scoreless tie at the 78-minute mark and Yung Joo Yo adding a goal in the final minute. Blake Felch had nine saves in goal for the 0-6-1 Green Wave.

"This one could have gone either way,'' Senior High coach Matt Stengl said. "We played them really tough. We had a good scoring opportunity at the 70-minute mark, but we missed the net wide. It feels good that we played them tough.''

Girls soccer

EGF Senior High 11,

FF Hillcrest 0

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—Eight players figured in the scoring as East Grand Forks Senior High had its biggest offensive showing of the season Saturday.

The Green Wave put 25 shots on goal. Kora Jordheim had a hat trick and Brynn Hillman scored twice to lead the Wave.

"We had a good possession game,'' Green Wave coach Jessica Bina said. "We got a lot of kids on the attack and on the score sheet. I like how we moved the ball today.''

Hillcrest managed only two shots on goal as Senior High improved to 5-1-2.