COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UW-Stout upends Mayville State

MAYVILLE, N.D.—Both sides agreed that turnovers and placekicking were the key factors in Wisconsin-Stout's 23-13 non-conference college football victory over Mayville State on Saturday.

While their yardage was basically a dead heat, the Comets had five turnovers while Stout had two. And the winners also had strong-legged placekicker Drew Pearson, who made three field goals of 42 yards and more and also hit both extra-point kicks.

Pearson's biggest kick—in both distance and importance—came on the last play before halftime, pulling the Blue Devils into a 13-13 tie. The 52-yarder, which had no help from wind, came after Mayville coach John Haines had called three consecutive timeouts to ice him before the kick.

"It was the longest field goal I've ever made by one yard, which I made in high school," said Pearson, who also added successful kicks of 42 and 44 yards. "During the timeouts, I was just trying to stay calm and not let (the Comets) get in my head.

"The field goal was definitely momentum under our feet."

His other field goals were from 42 and 44 yards, but the 52-yarder impressed Mayville coach John Haines the most.

"You don't see that one everyday at this level," Haines said. "That's a long way and he was kicking off the best surface, with the wet grass and soft turf. That was huge for them."

Stout took the lead for good on its first possession of the second half after a Mayville turnover. It took converting three third-down plays into first downs to finish off a 59-yard drive with a 10-yard run by Travis Urlaub

The Comets (1-2) had a 276-271 edge,including doubling Stout's yardage via the pass. But Andrew Blake threw three interceptions, after an exceptional 35 completions and 368 yards against Buena Vista in the team's win earlier this season.

Blake found Dantrel Horne for the Comets' first touchdown and L.J. McMorris ran 10 yards for the second one on back-to-back possessions in the second second quarter for a 13-10 lead. But Pearson's 52-yarder evened the score for halftime and halted Mayville's momentum.

"We left some big plays on the field and weren't opportunistic enough," Haines said. "We were opportunistic in the first half, but didn't execute as well in the second.

"We've lost two games in a row, but both were to very good teams."