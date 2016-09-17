SWIMMING: Ljunggren showing her versatility

Lexi Ljunggren is on pace to become the first five-time 500 freestyle state champion in North Dakota girls high school swimming. But the Grand Forks Central standout is no distance specialist.

Ljunggren won the 200 and 500 freestyle races Saturday at the annual UND Invitational. There were no surprises there—the junior is three-time defending state champion in the 500 and two-time defending state champion in the 200.

It was the fourth meet of the season for Ljunggren. It was the first time the East Grand Forks Senior High student, who is with Central in a co-op arrangement, competed in the 500 and the second time in a 200.

"I like to switch things up, to do different races,'' Ljunggren said. "When you do the same things over and over, I don't know if you get faster. And it definitely gets boring.''

Ljunggren has yet to lose an open race this season, winning 100 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley events in addition to the distances.

"It is a surprise,'' Ljunggren said of her unbeaten status. "I train for the distances. The shorter races are easier because you just go out, swim fast and have fun.''

She's carried on a strong Grand Forks tradition in the 500. Grand Forks swimmers have won the event at state seven straight seasons and 12 of the past 13. In addition, the GF schools have had 12 other top-three placers in that 13-season span.

Grand Forks coach Bryan Walls said neither Grand Forks nor any other program has had a five-time state champion in the 500 to his knowledge.

"It would be exciting to see,'' Walls said. Grand Forks' Hannah Whitehead was a four-time 500 champion. "She could have done it, but we swam her in different events one year.

"For most kids, it isn't typical to do well in so many events like Lexi has. But there aren't a lot of kids who can swim the 500 like her. She has a fast tempo and the physical tools to maintain that pace.''

Ljunggren won the 500 in 5 minutes, 11.66 seconds, finishing before any other swimmer had barely turned for the final 25-yard length. Ljunggren won the 200 in 1:56.11.

Grand Forks also had open championships Saturday from Red River's Lauryn MacLeod (50 freestyle) and Liddy Ohe (100 backstroke). "They had good days,'' Walls said. "That's the first time they've won an open event in a big meet.''

Minot won the team title with 402 points, with Central third (323) and Red River sixth (258).