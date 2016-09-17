Keaton Studsrud's 1-yard touchdown run in the second overtime led UND to a come-from-behind 47-44 win over South Dakota on Saturday in the 51st annual Potato Bowl before 11,444 fans at the Alerus Center.

UND trailed 34-17 after three quarters. The Fighting Hawks trailed 34-14 in the third before mounting their comeback.

South Dakota now has not won in Grand Forks since 1986.

Defensively, UND returned two interceptions for touchdowns, one by Cole Reyes and the other Deion Harris. For Harris, it was his second pick-6 in two games.

The Fighting Hawks improved to 1-2 while South Dakota dropped to 1-2.

UND opens Big Sky Conference play next Saturday at Montana State.