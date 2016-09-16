AUTO RACING: Winners all around at RCS

As usual, Mark Dobmeier parked his blue No.13 sprint into Victory Lane on Friday night at River Cities Speedway.

But there was more than one winner at The Bullring.

On another rainy night, RCS somehow managed to pull off another night of racing.

When it was over, there was a first-time RCS track champion.

Casey Mack, a third-generation driver, won his first RCS season points title as he finished second to Dobmeier. Mack came into the night with a 33-point lead in the points race and capped the year with a strong finish.

"It feels awesome to win it," said Mack, who wrapped up his 11th season of racing. "In the second half of the year, we got a lot stronger."

And there was one more winner as well. Wade Nygaard took the NOSA season points title, his ninth championship. Sprint races at RCS also are NOSA-sanctioned events.

Dobmeier, Mack and Nygaard all were recognized in Victory Lane after the 25-lap sprint feature.

RCS had battled rain much of the season and the season finale was no exeception.

Rain began to fall roughly 25 minutes after the start of racing, forcing an hour-long delay.

Once RCS officials worked the track back into shape, it was a lightning-fast surface.

In the first sprint heat, Dobmeier nearly broke the track speed record. His fastest time came on Lap 2. His time was 9.645 seconds (111.975 mph). That was fourth-tenths off the RCS track record, set by Jason Meyer during World of Outlaws qualifying back in 2009. All eight drivers in the heat turned laps in the 10-second or faster range.

Dobmeier credited the RCS crew for keeping the race in shape to continue racing.

"I really didn't think we'd race today but it ended up being a good track," said Dobmeier.

In the feature, Dobmeier, who started on the pole, grabbed the early lead before Austin Pierce took the top spot on Lap 3.

On a Lap 9 restart, however, Dobmeier passed Pierce for the lead and kept it the rest of the way.

His fastest time was 10.368 seconds (104.167 mph). The top five finishers in the feature—Dobmeier, Mack, Pierce, Jordan Adams and Chris Ranten—all were clocked 100 mph or faster.

Lightning sprints, legends and pure stocks—classes that normally don't race at RCS—rounded out the field.

Austin Veralrud won the pure stocks feature; Roland Bernard won the lightning sprints feature; and Sean Johnson captured the legends main event.