Friday's local sports scoreboard

Recommended for you

Northwestern over N.D. State 27-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22

PL—Zach Sjoblad 55 pass from Tangen (Sjoblad pass from Tangen)

F—Brett Sundquist 36 pass from Jesse Sather (Olson pass from Sather)

RLC—Safety - snap out of back of end zone

R—Forrest Evanson 12 pass from Lingen (Carter Lingen pass from Cooper Lingen)

R—Hunter Lentz 24 pass from Cooper Lingen (Lentz pass from Lingen)

TGU—Shayden Luna 1 pass from Schell (Cole Bethke pass from Schell)

Bigfork 26, Lake of the Woods 18

Recommended for you

Nelson is the sports editor of the Herald

(701) 780-1268