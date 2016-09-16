Grand Forks Central's Aaron Knutson hauls in a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zack Murphy. Lael Schmidt/For the Herald.

FARGO—The Grand Forks Central football program returned to the win column in a big way Friday night.

Central quarterback Zack Murphy passed for 200 yards and ran for more than 100 more as the Knights beat Fargo North 29-0.

"I told them after the game I was so proud of their effort," Central coach Bill Lorenz said. "We asked them to believe and trust themselves. They did that tonight. They battled and competed, and I'm happy they were rewarded."

The Knights, who went 0-9 last season, hadn't won since a 13-10 victory over Dickinson on Sept. 5, 2014. Central hadn't won a game in 19 straight games coming into the weekend.

"Needless to say, this was huge for us," Lorenz said.

Central scored once in the first quarter, a 27-yard touchdown pass from Murphy to Aaron Knutson.

Murphy tacked on a 1-yard touchdown run, followed by a 2-point conversion pass to Jacob Grochowski to make it 14-0.

The Knights led 22-0 at halftime when Jace Carey scored on a 30-yard run in the second quarter.

Central's final score came in the third when Zane Miller hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass from Murphy.

Murphy finished 12-for-17 passing for 200 yards and ran 30 times for 104 yards.

"He was reading his keys and getting the ball out quick," Lorenz said. "He was being confident with his receivers. Everything was clicking."

Lorenz said his defense was relentless.

"From the opening kickoff, our kids got to the ball," Lorenz said. "We had multiple hats on the ball carrier."