Vikings hope new home gives them an added edge Sunday

In a design looking somewhat like a Viking ship, the prow of U.S. Bank Stadium shows up well. On the left is a giant television that will be part of a ship replica. (Forum News Service photo by Don Davis)

MINNEAPOLIS—The Vikings last year rolled out T-shirts for motivation before the Green Bay Packers came to town. No such gimmicks are needed this time.

The Vikings on Sunday night will welcome the Packers with a spanking new $1.1 billion venue. U.S. Bank Stadium will open for the first regular-season game, and players have talked about what a home-field advantage they hope it will be.

"It should be pretty wild and crazy in there,'' said cornerback Terence Newman. "It's going to be fun.''

Last November, before the Packers visited TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota's temporary home for two years, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer made T-shirts for the players that read, "Beat Green Bay.''

That didn't turn out too well. The Vikings lost 30-13.

"We learned in the past not to put that extra pressure on us or not to be around here with shirts that say, "Beat Green Bay,''' said cornerback Captain Munnerlyn.

No such shirts were printed for the 2015 regular-season finale at Green Bay, which the Vikings won 20-13 to clinch the NFC North.

Now the Packers get another crack at Minnesota. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who remembers plenty of visits to the Metrodome before it closed in 2013, figures it will be plenty loud at the Vikings' new venue.

"I'm expecting there to be some great energy, great crowd noise,'' Rodgers said. "They always have a loud, intelligent crowd over there, so I'm expecting it to be rocking for 'Sunday Night Football.' The noise will be a factor.''

Packers coach Mike McCarthy is hoping for as few factors as possible that could go against his team. That's why he's glad Green Bay doesn't have to contend with the transparent roof at U.S. Bank Stadium, and instead will take the field at night in a game nationally televised by NBC.

"Playing at night probably helps us a little bit just because I think any time you have a different environment, my understanding is it's a wonderful, beautiful facility but just with during the day, with the glass roof and so forth, it's a concern about how you handle the ball for the first time,'' McCarthy said. "I don't think that will be an issue at night.''

Then again, one issue with playing at night could be detrimental to the Packers.

The Vikings had two exhibition games at U.S. Bank Stadium, the first during the day and second at night. During the latter, Sept. 1 against Los Angeles, the lights were dimmed whenever Minnesota scored a touchdown.

The Vikings were tinkering with their touchdown celebration special effects during the preseason, and the one used Sunday won't necessarily be the same as what was seen against the Rams. Still, lights will be included, and they figure to make more of an impact at night.

"It kind of felt like a nightclub in there and everybody kind of cheering,'' linebacker Anthony Barr said of the lights dimming against the Rams. "I can see how it could be discouraging to the visiting team. You know, everybody is cheering, the lights are going out, and you're kind of like, 'Dang, we just got scored on.'"

Running back Adrian Peterson is using the light show as motivation for Sunday. He said, "In my mind, I envision those lights going off a lot for us this week.''

Overall, though, the Vikings believe the biggest home-field advantage will come from crowd noise. The Metrodome was known as one of the NFL's loudest venues, and U.S. Bank Stadium, with a listed of capacity of 66,200, seats about 2,000 more fans.

"Hopefully, our crowd, our fans, will be really loud when they're on offense, obviously,'' Zimmer said.

Rhodes, Floyd out

The Vikings will face Rodgers and the Packers without two defensive starters. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd were both ruled out Friday with knee injuries after having missed the entire week of practice.

Offensive tackle Matt Kalil, listed as questionable with a hip injury, is expected to play after returning to practice Friday following two missed days.

Rhodes will be replaced by Trae Waynes, who was generally solid playing for Rhodes against the Titans. "I think he's come a long way with his confidence, with his technique,'' Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of Waynes. "He's done a good job.''

Zimmer wouldn't say whether Tom Johnson or Shamar Stephen will start in place of Floyd. He did, though, express frustration in Floyd, who has battled injuries since becoming a starter in his second season of 2014, being hurt again.

"I'm kind of used to it,'' Zimmer said. "It's just some guys get hurt. I don't know (why).''

The Vikings also ruled out tight end MyCole Pruitt with a knee injury.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.