Jake Reinholz scored a pair of goals to lead Fargo Shanley to a win over Grand Forks Central at Cushman field on Thursday.

Reinholz has scored his team's last six goals, as he registered all four against Red River on Tuesday. Central netminder Jackson Carr turned away seven shots in the loss.

"I'm real proud of our guys for coming in and defending as well as they did," said Central coach George DuBois. "Shanley is the top ranked team in the conference and Reinholz is a great player."

GF Red River 3, Fargo Davies 2

FARGO—Luca Gardner scored the game winning goal in the 71st minute to give Grand Forks Red River the win over Fargo Davies on Thursday.

Other Roughrider goals came from Reed Turner and Bassel El-Rewini. Carter Krenelka posted eight saves for the win in net.

"It was really exciting," said Red River Luke Glasoe. "There was a lot riding on this game, they are one point behind us in the standings so it was nice to pull away."

Red River is back in action on Tuesday against West Fargo Sheyenne at Cushman.

Detroit Lakes 4, EGF Senior High 2, OT

Tucker Bergquist scored a pair of goals, including the game winner, as Detroit Lakes downed East Grand Forks Senior High in overtime on Thursday.

Senior High took the 2-0 lead 11 minutes into the game with goals from Kalid Mohammed and Edmond Jones. Blake Felch finished with seven saves in net for the Green Wave.

"We started hot scoring two right away," said Senior High coach Matt Stengl. "We fell off the pedestal with about twenty minutes left in the first half and never got our momentum back."

BOYS TENNIS

GF Central 6, WF Sheyenne 3

WEST FARGO—Grand Forks Central upended West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday.

Kyle Stauss and Noah Cieklinski both went 2-0 on the day for the Knights with wins in singles and doubles. North Knewtson led the Mustangs notching wins in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.

"Today was the best match we've played all year," said Central coach Max Weisser. "It was a team win from top to bottom and couldn't have gone any better."

Central hosts Red River on Tuesday at University Park.

VOLLEYBALL

GF Red River 3, West Fargo 0

Maggie Steffen had 12 kills and 15 digs to lead Grand Forks Red River to a 25-20, 27-25, 25-16 home win over West Fargo on Thursday.

Lexi Robson added 26 assists for the Roughriders.

West Fargo was led by Tiana Pfaff's seven kills. Taylor Morris added four kills and 22 assists for the Packers.

Senior High 3, Red Lake CC 1

PLUMMER, Minn.—Kayla Nelson registered 36 assists and seven aces to lead East Grand Forks Senior High to a 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-9 win over Red Lake County Central on Thursday.

Haylie Carlstrom led the Green Wave in kills with 13. Julia Warmack added 11.

Red Lake County Central was led by Ashley Longtin's nine kills.

Badger-G-MR 3, Sacred Heart 2

GREENBUSH, Minn.—Badger-Greenbush-Middle River defeated East Grand Forks Sacred Heart in five sets winning 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, 21-25, 15-13 here on Thursday.

Carly Mekash led the way for the Gators with 18 kills, while Kjerstie Lieberg tallied 11 kills, two aces and 24 assists. The Eagles were led by Jessica Remer who had 18 kills and two aces.

Molly Hanson dished out 41 assists for the Eagles who fall to 4-2 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

EGF Senior High 2, Detroit Lakes 1

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Brooke Filipi scored the game winning goal with seven seconds left to give East Grand Forks Senior High the win over Detroit Lakes on Thursday.

Filipi found a loose ball in the box and took left footed shot that sailed into the upper 90. Cora Jordehim scored the other Green Wave goal three minutes into the game.

"For the most part it was back and forth," said Senior High coach Jessica Bina. "It was a battle for the No.1 seed in the North."

McKenzie Whalen posted 13 saves for the 4-1-2 Green Wave.

BOXING

Forks Fighters

set schedule

Forks Fighters will hold its first home match of the season on Dec. 10 at the American Legion Club in East Grand Forks.

The club's gym is now open at 2020 Dyke Ave., Door 4.

Official practice will begin Monday at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.

All interested boxers can go to the gym or call Eddie at 701.772.5405 or 701.317.0432; Raul at 701.520.7718 or Butch at 701.317-0469.

AUTO RACING

RCS season

ends tonight

The season finale at River Cities Speedway is scheduled tonight.

Sprints will run along with lightning sprints, legends, pure stocks and sling shots.

Season points are still on the line for the sprints. Casey Mack leads the RCS regulars heading into the final night. The East Grand Forks driver has a 33-point lead on Wade Nygaard. Austin Pierce is 34 points off the pace.

Travis Robertson won the streets season points title, finishing 33 points of second-place Ryan Flaten.

Matt Schow captured the Midwest modifieds title, nipping Austin Hunter by one point.

In the late model division, Dustin Strand won the points title. He finished 38 points ahead of Brad Seng.

BRIEFLY

Prep volleyball: Alexis Bachmeier and Elise Bakke each had nine kills to lead Fargo North to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-12 road win over Grand Forks Central on Thursday. The Knights were led by Shayla Ouellete's six kills.