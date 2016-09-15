BOYS TENNIS: Red River returns to the top

Jake Kuhlman and Kaden Johnson celebrate after scoring a point against Fargo South during a doubles match in Grand Forks on Thursday. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Grand Forks Red River's Jake Kuhlman reaches to return a shot from Fargo South at during Thursday's doubles match in Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Jake Kuhlman's back provided the only drama as Grand Forks Red River made its return to the top ranks of Class A boys tennis on Thursday.

The Roughriders, who had streaks of 211 consecutive dual wins and 17 consecutive state team titles broken by Fargo South last year, handled the Bruins 8-1.

The happiest of the Roughriders clearly was Kuhlman, the No. 1 singles player. Because of state transfer eligibility rules last year, he was not allowed to participate. Winning the state title singles title was South's Davis Lawley, a friend of Kuhlman's.

Although he wouldn't classify it as revenge, Kuhlman let out a roar on match point in the 6-1, 6-3 victory over Lawley. He also had to have been pleased that he didn't have to continue, as he started experiencing back pain when he was ahead 3-1 in the second set. After a 15-minute break when coach Greg LaDouceur massaged his back and shoulder, Kuhlman returned to the court and served underhanded, erasing a lot of mph off his serve.

"I tweaked it on a serve and got spasms in my back," Kuhlman said. "I felt a gush of pain and it's still hurting a lot, but I wanted this real bad. This was real big for me."

As a sophomore, Kuhlman won the East Region title and was runner-up to teammate Gregory Wischer in the state championship. So his sights are set high, including beating Lawley, a good friend.

"I was proud of how I played," Kuhlman said. "Davis and I are both competitive, so we went out with a lot of intensity. I have been working hard because I knew it wouldn't be easy against Davis and Fargo South.

"I wanted to be a big contributor and took that to heart. I had a chip on my shoulder."

Although the Roughriders improved their record to 7-0 with the decisive win, Ladouceur said it doesn't guarantee a dynasty return and/or a reason for a big celebration.

"This is not the same South team that beat us last year; it's not even close," he said. "They lost a lot of seniors off that team. Revenge did not cross my mind.

"We don't need this one; we need the one at the end of the year."