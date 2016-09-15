Iowa, NDSU mirror images in physical style of play

Sep 3, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; The line of scrimmage between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Miami (Oh) Redhawks during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 45-21. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

FARGO—In this corner, and in his home ring of Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, is Mr. Old School Basic Football. In the other corner, and the visitor from the great state of North Dakota, is Mr. Old School Basic Football Jr.

That, in a nutshell, is the philosophical theories of football for the University of Iowa and North Dakota State, which play at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. It's a matchup of the FBS, Big Ten Conference Hawkeyes against the FCS, Missouri Valley Football Conference Bison and certainly one question will be answered by early afternoon: Can an FCS team hang in there with an FBS team of the same physical style?

"I would say the physicality that we're going to face is what really kind of makes us a little leery on how well we're going to match up," said NDSU head coach Chris Klieman. "A lot of teams coming here say, well, can we match up with NDSU physicality wise? Well, we're going into a Big Ten game that isn't a spread Big Ten offense, that is an under-center-eliminate-the-quarterback-run game.

"It's, we're going to line up, we're going to run right at you and we're going to knock you off the football, can you hold up? The first two opponents that they have played have not held up and so that's alarming to us because they're playing decent football teams that can't hold up. So how are we going to hold up with our front seven?"

Iowa defeated Miami (Ohio) of the Mid-American Conference, 45-21, and Iowa State of the Big 12 Conference, 42-3, in its 2-0 start. The Hawkeyes are averaging 205.0 rushing yards per game, although have only kept the ball an average of almost 28 minutes of a 60-minute game. A big part of that can be attributed to its efficiency on offense—Iowa is averaging 7.2 yards per play.

It will be for the most part the first time since playing Minnesota in 2006 that the Bison will play an FBS opponent that is more about tough-guy football than spreading its receivers out and running up-tempo offense. That '06 Gopher team was led by former head coach Glen Mason, who put an emphasis on the running attack in his years with the program.

Although it had variations of power, Kansas State featured strong-armed quarterback Jake Waters and big-play receiver Tyler Lockett when the Bison played the Wildcats in 2013. On Saturday, Iowa is expected to feature its veteran offensive line.

In essence, the Bison will be looking in the mirror—only this time the mirror in Kinnick Stadium will be a little bigger. NDSU runs the West Coast offense. Iowa uses a pro style offense.

"I think you do what's best for your program and that's up for interpretation," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "I think it's probably like a lot of things: you have to determine what you feel is in the best interest of your program. Part of that is what you're comfortable coaching but part of that is also recruiting those kinds of things. What matters is everybody believing in it and executing to the best of their ability, whether it's the spread or power attack or whatever it may be."

On the recruiting road, both programs see each other from time to time in the evaluation phases—although Iowa obviously has lockdown advantage if they're talking to the same recruit. Klieman said Bison coaches run into the Hawkeyes in Wisconsin, Nebraska and the Kansas City area.

"They do a great job, I think they recruit how we recruit and that is to find someone who fits their system and fits their profile of character and toughness," Klieman said. "You don't see a lot of transfers."

The Bison lost one verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes last year—receiver Shaun Beyer from Cedar Rapids. Otherwise, they don't appear to go head-to-head too often at the signing table.

But once on campus, the type of player at each school seems similar in fitting the style of play. At least for the NDSU defense this week, preparation wasn't such a five-alarm fire compared to facing the triple option of Charleston Southern and the spread attack of Eastern Washington.

"I think it's similar in the fact they're extremely disciplined and they fly to the football," said Bison quarterback Easton Stick. "They have 11 guys running to the ball, not missing fits, they know where they're supposed to be and they play really hard. There are similarities in that way."