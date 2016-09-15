Vikings coach has high hopes for ailing players

Sep 11, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer on the sidelines during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Minnesota won the game 25-16. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Vikings starters Xavier Rhodes, Matt Kalil and Sharrif Floyd sat out practice a second straight day on Thursday, but coach Mike Zimmer is hopeful all will play Sunday against Green Bay.

"I see a possibility that they all might be able to play on Sunday,'' Zimmer said. "We'll see.''

Rhodes, a cornerback, suffered a right knee injury while stretching and sat out last Sunday's 25-16 win at Tennessee in the regular-season opener. Offensive tackle Kalil (hip) and defensive tackle Floyd (knee) both played against the Titans.

Kalil has never missed a game since joining the Vikings in 2012, playing in all 66 possible regular-season and playoff games.

MyCole Pruitt, who suffered a knee injury in an Aug. 28 preseason game, also missed practice. Originally ruled out two to four weeks, he said he's optimistic about soon being back on the field.

The Vikings listed center Nick Easton as a limited participant in practice with an ankle injury.

Teddy's back

During the first 20 minutes of practice that was open to the media, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was seen leaving the facility. Bridgewater, out for the season, was wearing a brace on his surgically repaired left knee and using crutches.

Zimmer said Bridgewater was in the training room chatting with players, his first visit to Winter Park since Sept. 8 surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"I just stopped in and said hi to him," Zimmer said. "He's good. He was laughing and joking around."

Briefly

The Packers on Wednesday cut RB Jhurell Pressley, picked up on waivers from Minnesota on Sept. 4. Pressley said Thursday he will stay in Green Bay and plans to return to the 53-man roster next week. When asked if the Packers have asked him about any strategy involving the Vikings, Pressley said, "Not at all.''

Green Bay could be without CB Sam Shields on Sunday. He hasn't practiced all week and is going through the NFL's concussion protocol.

