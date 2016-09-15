Greater Grand Forks Football: A potent 1-2 punch

Maybe it will be Matt Laturnus. Maybe it will be Joey Schindler. Maybe it will be both.

Grand Forks Red River High School football coaches don't know if it will be Laturnus or Schindler picking up big yardage. But the seniors have been a solid combination splitting time at running back.

"It's a good situation,'' Roughriders coach Vyrn Muir said. "We know we have two guys who can get the job done. Hopefully, one or the other will always have a good game.''

In the season opener, Schindler led the way with 93 yards on just three carries, one of them going 94 yards for a touchdown. Laturnus was a workhorse in the Game 2, rushing 22 times for 186 yards.

Red River improved to 2-1 last Friday with a 30-6 win against Grand Forks Central. Schindler had 83 yards on 16 carries and Laturnus 81 on 15 rushes.

Laturnus ranks third in the East Region in rushing (48-296) and Schindler fifth (32-217).

"They alternate by series early in games,'' Muir said. "We'll give one or the other more opportunities if it looks like either is doing significantly better.''

While similar in size, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Schindler and the 5-10, 190-pound Laturnus have different styles.

"Matt is more of an upright runner,'' Muir said. "He's looking for the opening and trying to get through it quickly. He's probably a little faster once he gets going.

"Joey hugs the linemen, staying right behind them, seeing how the blocks are going and making his cuts accordingly. He might be able to churn out more yards running inside. He has a little more burst to the hole.''

Red River hosts Fargo South (1-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Quarterback Jack Pifer is 36-of-70 passing for 267 yards to lead the Bruins' offense. His favorite target is Tanner Beaton (23-185 receiving).

In other Greater Grand Forks football games Friday night, all starting at 7 p.m.:

Red Lake (0-2) at Polk Co. West (2-0)

The Thunder rushed for more than 300 yards in each of their first two games, scoring 32 and 41 points. The defense gave up only one touchdown in each game.

"Last year we had some games where we had to score a lot because we were giving up a lot of points,'' PCW coach Darrin Byklum said "Our defense is playing really well right now. We aren't giving up a lot of yards and we're putting our offense in good field position.''

Stopping Rob McClain is the big task tonight at Senior High Field. "He'd be a standout on any team in our section,'' Byklum said.

GF Central (0-3) at Fargo North (1-2)

The Knights scored just one touchdown in each of their three games. Improvement won't come from personnel or play changes.

"We have to refine the things we're doing,'' GFC coach Bill Lorenz said. "We weren't happy with our execution last week. We have to take care of things by being more assignment sharp.''

North has a strong running game, led by Adam Hummel. "They have good skill-position kids,'' Lorenz said. "I assume they'll challenge us to stop their running game.''

EGF Senior High (1-1) at Park Rapids (2-0)

Senior High rushed for more than 200 yards in a season-opening win. The Green Wave rushed for less than 100 yards last week in their loss to Perham.

"We saw that we need to pass the ball more, to make defenses respect that part of our game,'' EGF coach Ryan Kasowski said. "But we have to run the ball.''

The Wave are inserting Chase Stordahl in at center and shifting Ross Corbid to guard in an effort to get bigger on the offensive line.

Quarterback Jake Dickinson has been the playmaker for Park Rapids, which has allowed just one touchdown in each of its games.