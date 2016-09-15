UND FOOTBALL: Cornerback Deion Harris' length provides advantage

UND's Deion Harris attempts a tackle on Drake University's Michael Hudson on Saturday, Sept 12, 2015, at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Logan Werlinger/Grand Forks Herald)

When college football recruiters came to Hibbing (Minn.) High School in 2014, 6-foot-3 Deion Harris played at quarterback on offense and safety on defense.

With his long frame, most recruiters wanted Harris to play wide receiver.

At UND, though, Harris played cornerback as a true freshman and now has 25 games of college experience at the position. Last Saturday, he intercepted two passes—returning one 61 yards for a touchdown—in a 27-26 loss at Bowling Green.

Harris will start his 14th straight game at cornerback Saturday when UND hosts South Dakota at 4 p.m. in the 51st annual Potato Bowl at the Alerus Center.

"I came here as a wide receiver, but I switched to corner and I like it a lot," Harris said.

Harris' size and wingspan give the junior an advantage.

"I can play off more and play the ball better in the air," Harris said. "I can use my jumping ability. I have a lot more confidence this year with the experience I've had the last couple of years."

Harris has five career interceptions and broke up 12 passes a year ago, which was tied for second most in UND single-season history.

"He's been more consistent," UND defensive coordinator Eric Schmidt said. "It's a matter of him having the right mindset to come out here and get better. As a player gets older, you start to figure out your practice habits make you better.

"His attention and effort has been better this past month than it has ever been for him."

In recruiting, Schmidt said the staff likes to look at the available wide receivers and see who can transition to defense. He said current backup cornerback Torrey Hunt, who is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, is another example of that philosophy.

"This day and age everyone wants to play wide receiver," Schmidt said. "But that's the right type of body type. I think you can transition those guys to defense.

"(Harris) is a big, long corner. He has the right skill set. Now, it comes down to the right mindset. He's as athletic as anyone on the football field."

UND limited Bowling Green to 327 passing yards, with only 69 of those coming in the second half.

"We challenged (the secondary) all week," Schmidt said. "As far as the group of (Bowling Green) wide receivers, this will be a really good group of four. But we competed hard. Our guys did a nice job minus the two explosive plays. Not only have those guys been covering well, but they're tackling well. All season, we haven't had missed tackles that lead to big runs or first downs."

UND's defensive backs will be challenged again against the Coyotes. USD is led by junior quarterback Chris Streveler, a Minnesota Gophers transfer. Streveler, the reigning Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week, has 290 passing yards and 256 rushing yards. He's thrown for five touchdowns and ran for four more.

"There's going to be a lot of 50-50 balls," Schmidt said. "They like to throw it downfield. We have to stay away from penalties, too, and not bail them out on third and long with a (pass interference penalty)."