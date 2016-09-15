Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jarius Wright catches a pass during the third quarter of an Aug. 28 preseason game against the San Diego Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings’ highest-paid receiver isn’t sure why he was inactive Sunday, the first time he was held out of a game since he was a rookie in 2012.

“You like to think it was a numbers game,” Jarius Wright theorized Wednesday after sitting out the Vikings’ 25-16 victory over the Titans last Sunday. “But I haven’t really asked anybody or talked to anybody about it.”

Wright suffered a hamstring injury during training camp that kept him out of two preseason games. On Wednesday, Wright said the injury wasn’t to blame for his inability to get in the lineup.

“I really don’t know what put me behind the 8-ball,” Wright said. “But I’m just going to continue to come out and be Jarius Wright each and every day.”

Wright finished last season fourth on the team in receptions (34) and receiving yards (442).

“It is tough to deal with, (knowing) what I’ve done,” Wright said. “I’ve been a playmaker; I’ve made plays out here against these guys. That does make me a little upset.”

Against the Titans, the Vikings played only four wide receivers. Laquon Treadwell, the team’s first-round draft pick in April, was active for Sunday’s game but did not play a single snap.

“Just be me,” Treadwell said of what he needs to do to play. “And continue to compete and get better. That’s all I can do. My role will come whenever they give it to me. I’ve just got to keep getting better.”

The biggest benefactor of Wright and Treadwell’s diminished roles was Adam Thielen, the third-year receiver out of Minnesota State Mankato. He played 35 of the Vikings’ offensive snaps, the second most of his career, and caught four passes for 54 yards.

“I’m definitely more comfortable every day,” Thielen said. “The more opportunities I get in games, the more comfortable I get and the more confidence I get. I’m just trying to keep getting better every day.”