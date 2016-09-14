U.S. Bank Stadium raises Vikings value 38 percent

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thanks in part to a new stadium that will open for its first regular-season football game on Sunday, the Vikings’ value jumped more than $600 million in the past year, according to Forbes magazine.

Forbes’ website reported Wednesday the Vikings are worth $2.2 billion, up from $1.59 billion a year ago, an increase of 38 percent.

That would make them the 17th-most valuable NFL franchise, just behind the Seattle Seahawks ($2.23 billion) and ahead of the Indianapolis Colts ($2.18 billion). That value represents a massive leap for owners Zygi and Mark Wilf, who bought the team in 2005 for a reported $600 million.

U.S. Bank Stadium was completed this summer at a total cost of $1.1 billion, nearly $500,000 of which was furnished by taxpayers.

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys topped Forbes’ list, which valued the franchise at $4.2 billion, more than any other sports franchise. The New England Patriots ($3.4 billion), New York Giants ($3.1 billion), San Francisco 49ers ($3 billion) and Washington Redskins ($2.95 billion) rounded out the top five.

The Rams saw the biggest jump, doubling in value to $2.9 billion with their offseason move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

The Buffalo Bills were the least valuable franchise at $1.5 billion.

Rodgers felt ‘bad’ for Bridgewater

Less than three weeks ago, the Vikings’ home opener figured to pit Teddy Bridgewater against Aaron Rodgers, rival quarterbacks with a mutual admiration for one another.

That changed when Bridgewater suffered a season-ending knee injury Aug. 30, a bad break that pained even the Green Bay quarterback.

“I felt real bad for him,” Rodgers said. “I’ve gotten to know Teddy a little bit over the last couple years and he’s a great kid, a great competitor, really an ascending player. I felt terrible for him. I haven’t heard what the final injury was, but for him to be carted off in an ambulance, you knew it was pretty serious.”

Bridgewater had surgery last Thursday to repair a dislocated knee and torn ligaments in his left leg. He is on season-ending injured reserve.

“Any time a quarterback in the fraternity goes down, it’s tough and we all think about him,” Rodgers said. “But being in the same division and going against him a number of times, I’ve got a lot of respect for Teddy and the way he conducts himself. He’s a great guy, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Three Vikings starters sat out Wednesday’s practice: Cornerback Xavier Rhodes defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (knee) and tackle Matt Kalil (hip). Kalil was seen leaving Winter Park with athletic trainer Eric Sugarman before the practice. Backup tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) also missed practice.

Center Nick Easton (ankle), who was out all of last week, and running back Jerick McKinnon (foot/lower leg) practiced on a limited basis.

Labeled as full participants on the injury list were running back Adrian Peterson (ankle), wide receiver Charles Johnson (quadriceps), Eric Kendricks (ankle), and tight ends Kyle Rudolph (knee) and Rhett Ellison (knee).

Kendricks was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after returning an interception 77 yards for a touchdown in Sunday’s 25-16 victory at Tennessee. He also had seven tackles, including one for loss.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, a Forum News Service media partner, contributed to this report.