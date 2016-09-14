Fantasy Forecast: Wentz headlines one-hit wonders

Sep 11, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) is congratulated by team mates after scoring the winning touchdown in overtime against the San Diego Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 33-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS -- It’s a common refrain: Drop to 0-1 in the standings, curse your draft luck, declare this season a Dumpster fire and torch your lineup.

As Lee Corso says, not so fast, my friend.

Yours truly put up a deflating 2-4 record across his leagues last week, but now is not the time to panic. One game can say a lot about a player’s potential for the rest of the year, but you often don’t get the full story.

Take North Dakota’s favored son, Carson Wentz. The No. 2 pick in this year’s draft shined in his debut, not turning the ball over while completing 60 percent of his passes and tossing two touchdowns. The Philadelphia quarterback looked poised and collected, two of the attributes that endeared him to Bison Nation.

But -- and a big “but,” at that -- it was against the Cleveland Browns. Wentz faced tougher secondaries in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. It’s nice to rack up some big stats against the cupcake teams, but I’ll be waiting to see how he fares against tougher competition before jumping on the bandwagon. Chicago’s defense isn’t elite, but it will certainly give Wentz more fits than Cleveland’s effort on Sunday.

Here are a few more opening week efforts that caught my eye:

Bust: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay: A four-score effort and NFC offensive player of the week honors for the sophomore quarterback might have owners thinking they landed a steal in the late rounds of their draft. Winston does have decent targets in Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson, but that doesn’t account for the porous Atlanta defense he faced in Week 1. A difficult stretch of opponents will have Winston coming back to Earth.

Boom: Alex Smith, Kansas City: Owned in less than half of leagues hosted by the big fantasy sites, I’m not sure anybody saw Smith breaking out like he did Sunday against San Diego. Kansas City needs more of the same for the Chiefs to keep pace with Denver and Oakland in the AFC West, and with the supporting cast he has -- including a quarterback’s best friend in dependable tight end Travis Kelce -- Smith should be in for a few more good weeks this season.

Bounceback: Gary Barnidge, Cleveland: It’s easy to say Barnidge will bounce back from last week because he was completely shut out. The reason to still be high on him is the unfortunate injury to Robert Griffin III. Barnidge exploded last season when Luke McCown took over for Johnny Manziel, and with McCown likely to fill in for RG3, Barnidge could be reunited with the QB who put him on the map.

Bounceback: Charles Sims: Even though I’m not big on Winston, Sims has value as a receiving running back, as evidenced by his receiving touchdown last week. I’d expect him to make more of his touches on the ground going forward.

When Jay Ajayi pouted his way to a healthy scratch, it paved the way for Arian Foster to be a three-down back in Miami.

Foster promptly rewarded the trust the Dolphins gave him by rushing for just 38 yards. He did lead Miami with 63 receiving yards to salvage a rough outing against Seattle, but this feels much more like a desperate coaching staff trying to find ways to score rather than a conscious effort to make Foster more involved in the passing game.

Add in sitting out of practice on Wednesday with a sore hamstring and a date at New England on Sunday, and Foster’s one guy I’ll be passing on for Week 2.

A couple other players that I think should be avoided this week:

Ameer Abdullah, Detroit: Abdullah wasn’t the only player who posted a big game in last week’s Indianapolis-Detroit matchup, as both teams are full of holes defensively. While Tennessee isn’t the strongest D, and Theo Riddick left last week with concussion concerns, Abdullah still has to share time with short-yardage back Dwayne Washington.

Melvin Gordon, San Diego: Two touchdowns to start off his career has Melvin Gordon trending upward, but I think his touches will be minimized against Jacksonville, especially if the Jags manage an early lead. Danny Woodhead will play a bigger role in the Charger offense now that Keenan Allen is out for the year, so unless Gordon can prove he can catch at a high level, I’d start making other plans.

Last week’s picks: Jordy Nelson, Kelvin Benjamin, Carlos Hyde. Benjamin came back strong, posting 91 yards and a score on six catches, while Carlos Hyde made me look silly with two scores. If it wasn’t for a broken play touchdown, Jordy Nelson would have had a ho-hum night, so at least I had that going for me.