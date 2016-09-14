They arrived on the men's side of college hockey a year ago with the National Collegiate Hockey Conference using them to break ties for conference points only if the NCAA-mandated 5-on-5, five-minute overtime goes scoreless.

But a majority of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association women's coaches say it's not the right time to bring the novelty to their league—yet.

UND coach Brian Idalski and Minnesota Duluth coach Maura Crowell both say they support going to a 3-on-3 overtime to try to break ties. The rest of the league's head coaches said they didn't want to see them, though some indicated they may be open to the idea in the future.

The biggest concerns from the coaches were using an unconventional hockey system to decide a game and that 3-on-3s would increase an already-wide disparity between the top and bottom teams in the WCHA.

The WCHA will continue this season with the same overtime procedure as the past few years—a five-minute, 5-on-5 overtime followed by a shootout. The shootout is for conference points only.

"There were times in 5-on-5 games last year where we had trouble keeping up to the pace of the game," second-year MSU-Mankato coach John Harrington said. "Certainly, right now, from a selfish standpoint, (a 3-on-3 overtime) would be really difficult for us.

"I just don't think the game should be figured out that way after an overtime. Right now, I would rather have the five-minute (5-on-5) overtime and end the game in a tie. If you go to a shootout or a 3-on-3, the opportunity for Minnesota State to win isn't on equal footing."

Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson said he thinks the league will continue to discuss it as time goes along.

"My personal opinion is that we're not ready for that yet," Johnson said.

But Idalski and Crowell say they want the WCHA to be the women's hockey leader in the movement to 3-on-3.

"I actually like it," Crowell said. "I think it's fun. I think it's a great opportunity to play a different style of hockey. I like it more than a shootout. I think it's closer to real hockey than a shootout. Watching NHL overtimes, it's exciting. The fans love it. I think the players love it. I think, ultimately, the better team wins. In a shootout, I don't think that's necessarily the case.

"I'm a fan of 3-on-3. It's fun. The WCHA is the premier league in women's hockey and I think we should be on the cutting edge of situations like that."

Idalski said that the IIHF's move to use 3-on-3 overtimes for preliminary-round tournament play should be a factor in the WCHA's decision.

"A lot of our players play internationally," he said. "I would like to see us match up. The IIHF plays 3-on-3. We should probably look at that."

Gopher coach Brad Frost, whose skilled team would likely benefit from 3-on-3 overtimes, said he opposes them.

"Honestly, I'm not a huge fan of it right now," Frost said. "If I had my opinion, it would be better to end things as a tie and each team gets a point. I feel points are so important to our teams and programs and coaches throughout the year. I'm not in huge favor of even the shootout. Both teams work so hard for 65 minutes playing real hockey, then all of the sudden an extra point is decided by a shootout or a 3-on-3 or something, in my opinion, is not real hockey."