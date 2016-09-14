TUESDAY'S LOCAL CLIPBOARD

Grand Forks Red River had five players registered six or more kills en route to a 25-6, 25-17, 25-20 win over Fargo South at home on Tuesday.

Maggie Steffen led all players in both kills and aces with 11 and seven, respectively. Hannah Schreiner was next with nine kills, while Alexis Brown and Kendra Bohm tallied seven and Alexis Brown six.

The Roughriders remain undefeated in conference play and will host West Fargo on Thursday.

WF Sheyenne 3, GF Central 0

WEST FARGO—West Fargo Sheyenne downed Grand Forks Central at home 25-8, 25-15, 25-18 on Tuesday.

Andie Asp led the charge with eight kills, while Kallie Hegerle put up seven for the Mustangs. Central was paced by Sadie McGee, who had six kills. Korri Guest added five kills and 13 digs.

Central will play at Fargo North on Thursday.

Roseau 3, Senior High 0

Roseau received 16 kills from Victoria Johnson and 12 from Kiley Borowicz as the Rams downed Senior High 25-9, 25-12, 25-19 on Tuesday night.

"They're a well-rounded team; they served tough and we struggled passing," said Senior High coach Sara Schnathorst.

Senior High, 4-6, was led by Haylie Carlstom's eight kills

The Wave will play at Red Lake County Central on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Fargo Shanley 4, GF Red River 0

FARGO—Jake Reinholz scored all four goals for Fargo Shanley as the Deacons downed Grand Forks Red River at Sid Cichy Stadium on Tuesday.

"Shanley is a good team," said Red River coach Luke Glasoe. "We went out of our way to defend Reinholz and he handled that pressure just fine."

The Roughriders will play at Fargo Davies on Thursday.

WF Sheyenne 3, GF Central 3

Grand Forks Central rallied twice to tie West Fargo Sheyenne on Tuesday night at Cushman Field.

The Knights are now 1-3-6. West Fargo led 2-0 and 3-1 before Central's Alan Carlson and Brendyn Lafferty scored goals to tie the game.

"It was a very intense game; a very back-and-forth game," said Central coach George DuBois. "I credit our guys getting back into the game twice."

Fargo Shanley is at Central on Thursday night.

BOYS TENNIS

GF Central 5, Fargo Shanley 4

Noah Cieklinski lead Grand Forks Central to a win over Fargo Shanley at University Park on Tuesday.

Cieklinski picked up a win in No. 4 singles, winning 6-0, 6-1, while also teaming with Kyle Stauss to win at No. 2 doubles 6-1, 7-5. Stauss also went 2-0 on the day for the Knights, winning at No. 3 singles 7-5, 6-2.

"It was crucial that we got two wins in doubles," said Central coach Max Weisser. "Cieklinski carried that doubles and played awesome in singles."

GF Red River 9, Fargo North 0

Grand Forks Red River down Fargo North at home on Tuesday.

Jake Kuhlman led the way, picking up a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Kuhlman, Kaden Johnson, Simon Murphy and Gavin Loscheider all went 2-0 on the day with wins in singles and doubles.

"Doubles got us off to a good start and singles finished up a nice match for us," said Red River coach Greg LaDouceur.

GIRLS SOCCER

EGF Senior High 8, Crookston 0

Macy Skyberg and Sara Hulteng registered three points apiece to lead East Grand Forks Senior High past Crookston on Tuesday.

Skyberg paced the Green Wave with two goals and an assist, while Hulteng dished out three assists. Crookston netminder Brita Fagerlund posted 21 saves for the Pirates.

"Our possession was a lot better today than it has been," said Senior High coach Jessica Bina. "There were a variety of kids on the scoresheet so that was nice to see."

GIRLS SWIMMING

GF Central quad

Alexis Ljunggren paced Grand Forks Central with four first-place finishes as the Knights won the GF Central quad on Thursday.

Ljunggren won the 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke and was a part of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

GF Red River was paced by Lauren MacLeod, who picked up wins 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and was a part of the medley relay.

Girls tennis

Senior High drops two

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Bemidji and Detroit Lakes downed East Grand Forks Senior High on Tuesday. Bemidji downed the Wave 7-0, while Detroit Lakes edged Senior High 4-3.

Emma Dietrich, at No. 1 singles, Jenna Dietrich, at No. 2, and the No. 2 doubles team of Genna Boyom and McKenna Aitchison won for Senior High against the Lakers.

"Against Detroit Lakes, we started fast and had won the first set in five of the matches," said Senior High coach Kyle Hanson. "Unfortunately, we couldn't hang on."

Briefly

College volleyball: Shantel Verbout has been named MCAC Northern Division all-around player of the week. The freshman hitter from Grygla helped Northland to a three-win week as she totaled 49 kills, 25 blocks, 18 digs and 5 service aces.

Women's golf: UND sophomore Jenna Janu broke the school's Division I single-round scoring record and the Fighting Hawks broke 300 for the first time in program history as they wrapped up play Tuesday at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic in Springville, Utah. UND's 296 (+8) bettered its previous single-round team scoring mark set last season at the Big Sky Championship by five strokes. Janu moved up 18 spots in the individual standings, finishing in a tie for sixth thanks to her one-under 70. The Glenwood, Minn., native made four birdies in her closing 18 holes and finished the 54-hole tournament with nine, which was fourth most amongst the 80-player field .