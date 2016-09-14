Four Minnesota football players were suspended for Saturday's game against Indiana State for violating unspecified team rules.

Several media outlets reported that those four players - cornerbacks KiAnte Hardin and Ray Buford, safety Dior Johnson and defensive end Tamarion Johnson - are being investigated for a possible connection in an alleged sexual assault in Minneapolis.

The players, who remained suspended from the Gophers' team, are not named specifically in the police report, but the Associated Press and the Pioneer Press both reported they are part of the investigation.

The Pioneer Press reported that the alleged victim was a 22-year-old woman who claimed to be sexually assaulted on Sept. 2, hours after Minnesota's 30-23 victory over Oregon State.

Hardin, a sophomore, is the only one of the four who played last season. He was named the team's defensive freshman of the year in 2015.

NFL

The Minnesota Vikings signed cornerbacks Tre Roberson and Julian Wilson to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The signings come after starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes suffered a knee injury while stretching prior to last Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. His status for this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers is still to be determined.

Roberson is in his first season as a cornerback after being a college quarterback at Illinois State. Wilson spent last season on the injured reserve list of the Baltimore Ravens due to a broken leg.

Minnesota also released offensive tackle Carter Bykowski and safety Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

TENNIS

Women's tennis player Maria Sharapova will have to wait a bit longer to learn the outcome of her appeal of a two-year suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Tuesday that next Monday's decision has been pushed back into early October. This is the second time the decision has been delayed.

Sharapova received the two-year ban in June from the International Tennis Federation.

Sharapova initially announced in March that she had failed a drug test during the Australian Open in January. She said she tested positive for taking meldonium, a drug she has taken since 2006 for a variety of health issues.

NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mitch McGary had his suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy increased by 10 games on Tuesday, and he will now miss the first 15 games of the 2016-17 season, the NBA announced.

The latest violation is for non-compliance of the league's drug policy, according to Yahoo! Sports. McGary was originally suspended for five games in July.

The 24-year-old has played in just 52 games for the Thunder since being a first-round draft pick (21st overall) in 2014.

PRO HOCKEY

WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie, a former UND standout, Ryan Kesler and Derek Stepan scored, Jonathan Quick made 30 saves and the United States beat Finland 3-2 on Tuesday night. It was the final exhibition game for each team before the start of the World Cup of Hockey.

Playing with new linemates Max Pacioretty and Kesler and in front of Capitals fans, Oshie scored 1:08 into the game. Pacioretty helped set up Kesler's goal 3:37 into the second.

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien, a Roseau, Minn., native, made an impact playing forward, crushing Finnish defenseman Olli Maatta with an open-ice hit.

Team USA opens the World Cup of Hockey 2016 on Saturday against Team Europe in Toronto at 2:30 p.m.