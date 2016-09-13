Twins interview first confirmed GM candidate

DETROIT — When the Kansas City Royals visited Target Field last week, both general manager Dayton Moore and top assistant J.J. Picollo were on the trip.

As it turns out, they were multitasking to the fullest, with Picollo sitting for a formal interview with the Twins for their top baseball operations opening. A person with direct knowledge confirmed the interview on Tuesday, making Picollo, 45, the first confirmed candidate to have interviewed with the Twins.

Moore, architect of the two-time reigning American League champions, also spoke at length with Twins officials running the search to make a case for Picollo, whom he coached as a catcher at George Mason University a quarter-century ago.

Picollo was the first person Moore hired, as director of player development, when he took the Royals GM job in 2006.

A former Atlanta Braves player-development official who spent seven years prepping under John Schuerholz alongside Moore, Picollo was said to be club president Andy MacPhail's first choice when he interviewed for the Philadelphia Phillies GM job last winter. The job went to former Los Angeles Angels assistant Matt Klentak instead, ostensibly because of his deeper analytics background.

A similar thing happened to Picollo after the 2011 season, when he interviewed with the Houston Astros for their GM job, only to lose out to the analytically inclined Jeff Luhnow of the St. Louis Cardinals.

It was MacPhail who built the Twins' two World Series title teams (1987 and 1991) after being hired in August 1985 at age 32.

"An incredible leader of men," one Royals official said in July of Picollo, the club's assistant GM/player personnel. "He helped build this from the ground up."

On Monday, the Cubs announced the Twins had requested interview permission for Jason McLeod, senior vice president of amateur scouting and player development.

Raised in New Jersey, Picollo was drafted twice by the Cincinnati Reds as a catcher but did not sign either time. A transfer from North Carolina State, he went undrafted after his senior season at George Mason University due to elbow problems and spent five games with rookie-level Oneonta in the New York Yankees' farm system in 1994.