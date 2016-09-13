Metro High school volleyball roundups
FARGO -- Emily Dietz and Katie Roberts both tallied 14 kills in the 3-1 EDC win for Fargo Shanley.
Alexis Bachmeier recorded a game-high 17 kills for the Spartans.
Fargo Shanley is now 3-2 in the EDC and 9-3 overall.
Fargo North is now 4-2 in the EDC and 8-4 overall.Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo South 0
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Grand Forks Red River defeated Fargo South in three sets on Tuesday.
Anna Brakke paced the Bruins with two kills and Claire Johnson added four assists.
Fargo South is now 1-5 in the EDC and 2-9 overall.West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Grand Forks Central 0
WEST FARGO -- Albi Blanche recorded five aces along with 23 digs to lead West Fargo Sheyenne over Grand Forks Central 3-0 in EDC play.
Brooke Prochaska tallied 20 assists along with 11 digs for the Mustangs.
West Fargo Sheyenne is now 5-0 in the EDC and 10-2 overall.Fargo Davies 3, West Fargo 2
FARGO -- Winnie Selekwa and Elise Schumacher each recorded 13 kills to lead Fargo Davies over West Fargo 3-2. Kenzee Langlie added 38 assists and tallied 25 digs for the Eagles.
Taylor Morris totaled 42 assists and Mariah Schatz had 14 kills for the Packers.
Fargo Davies is now 3-2 in the EDC and 7-4 overall.
West Fargo moves to 1-4 in the EDC and 8-8 overall.Moorhead 3, Hawley 0
MOORHEAD -- Brooke Tonsfeldt recorded eight kills and Brooke Carney tallied seven kills to lead Moorhead over Hawley 3-0.
Kortney Carney had 23 assists and Lexi Gilbertson added 11 digs for the Spuds. Marissa Thompson led the nuggets with seven kills.Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Bemidji 2
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Faith Anderson tallied 28 kills and Sofia Reno added 27 assists in Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s 3-2 win over Bemidji on Tuesday.
Paige Fabre recorded 27 digs and Grace Steichen added two aces.Central Cass 3, Fargo Oak Grove 1
FARGO -- Central Cass defeated Fargo Oak Grove 3-1 on Tuesday. Marley Holt led the Grovers with 17 kills and Avery Zasada added 43 digs.
Emily Teigen tallied 11 kills in the loss.Fosston 3, Moorhead Park Christian 0
FOSSTON, Minn. - Emily Curfman recorded 13 kills and Haley Swanson added 34 assist to lead Fosston to a 3-0 win over Moorhead Park Christian. Ingrid Swanson totaled four aces along with five kills for the Falcons.