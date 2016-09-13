Iowa defense takes big step forward, preparing for NDSU

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- After having more trouble than expected in the season opener, Iowa's defense redeemed itself on Saturday night with a dominating performance against in-state rival Iowa State before a sold-out crowd at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

The 13th-ranked Hawkeyes moved to 2-0 behind a defense that limited the Cyclones to 126 yards on the ground, 291 total yards and three points. The offense also contributed its share in the 42-3 victory that snapped a two-game home losing streak in the annual series.

A week earlier, Iowa allowed Miami University to gain 424 total yards and scored 21 points. Those numbers didn't sit well with the Hawkeyes. So they came out and did something about it last Saturday.

"We didn't play great (against Miami) ... and way too soft in the rush part of things," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "They mushed it up in there too much on us. You know, that was a little discouraging. The guys were really hustling to the ball (against Iowa State). It looked like a better team defensive effort, for sure."

There's no doubt that Iowa State's offense is going to struggle this season, but for Iowa, it was a positive step toward the defense it thinks it can be.

The difference-maker from Week 1 to Week 2 could well have been Josey Jewell. The middle linebacker was ejected early in the first quarter of the opener because of a targeting penalty but came back to lead the team with nine tackles and was all over the field.

"When he's in there, we play a lot better," Ferentz said. "He adds a lot to our tempo, helps us be a little more active out there."

The defensive line was missing injured Parker Hesse, who is expected back this week, but senior defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson played a key role in the trenches. He had one of his better games with seven tackles and a sack, but he wasn't satisfied because the defensive gave up three points.

"I prefer it to be none," he said. "But you won't ever play a perfect game."

The win over Iowa State certainly was convincing, but the Cyclones probably aren't at the level of the Hawkeyes' opponent this week. Five-time defending national FCS champion North Dakota State visits Iowa City on Saturday (noon, ESPN2) for what promises to be Iowa's sternest test on the nonconference schedule.

"There were some mistakes that were made last week, but it's over and now tonight's over," Johnson said after the win over Iowa State. "We're just going to move forward, watch the film, see the mistakes we made and correct those for next week."

North Dakota State (2-0) has won its last five games against FBS opponents and has an 8-3 record against schools at the top level of college football. The Bison, coached by Iowa native Chris Klieman, have defeated two FCS opponents in overtime to start the season, putting up 50 points against Eastern Washington last week.

"When we talk about North Dakota State, they take a backseat to no one," Ferentz said. "They're accustomed to winning. They know what it takes and they've got good players who are well coached.

"I'll go out on a limb and predict this will be a really strong team, a really tough opponent for us."

Iowa enters its final non conference match-up with a 14-game regular-season winning streak and a nine-game home win streak. Quarterback C.J. Beathard has won all nine of his starts in Kinnick Stadium.

NOTES, QUOTES, PLAYERS TO WATCH