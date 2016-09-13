Biden to Obama: 'Barack, you gotta get on the Wentz Wagon'

"Joe Biden told me, 'Barack, you gotta get on the Wentz Wagon.' I said I am a Bears fan," the president said on a speech carried live on multiple national news outlets.

Laughter and boos ensued, given the support for the rookie NFL quarterback who hails from Bismarck, N.D., and played college football at North Dakota State University.

Wentz was the second overall pick in this year's NFL draft. He opened the regular season Sunday in Philadelphia, a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Barack Obama says he came to Philadelphia to scout Carson Wentz. Joe Biden told him to “get on the Wentz Wagon.” pic.twitter.com/c5YCpy9qVr — Dan McQuade (@dhm) September 13, 2016

Vice President Joe Biden was at the game.

The Eagles play the Chicago Bears on Monday night in Chicago.

