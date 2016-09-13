Search
Biden to Obama: 'Barack, you gotta get on the Wentz Wagon'

    By Matthew Von Pinnon Today at 1:21 p.m.
    President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event in support of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., Sept. 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

    PHILADELPHIA - President Barack Obama mentioned North Dakota-born Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz while speaking in Philadelphia Tuesday, Sept. 13.

    Laughter and boos ensued, given the support for the rookie NFL quarterback who hails from Bismarck, N.D., and played college football at North Dakota State University.

    Wentz was the second overall pick in this year's NFL draft. He opened the regular season Sunday in Philadelphia, a win over the Cleveland Browns. 

    Vice President Joe Biden was at the game.

    The Eagles play the Chicago Bears on Monday night in Chicago.

    Check back to for more on this developing story.

    Matthew Von Pinnon
    Von Pinnon is editor of The Forum.
    mvonpinnon@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5579
