UND ATHLETICS: Committee won't consider D-II move

UND's Intercollegiate Athletics Committee will be examining nearly all aspects of the athletic program during the next month and a half, but it won't be exploring the option of going back to NCAA Division II status.

Two weeks after the idea was brought up in a meeting, the committee opened its gathering Monday afternoon by promptly shooting it down.

At the onset of the meeting, committee member Lowell Schweigert said the group should make it clear that going Division II wasn't an option. He said mentioning it could hurt recruiting. Women's track and field and cross country coach Dick Clay, the only head coach on the committee, concurred.

UND President Mark Kennedy tasked the IAC with examining the athletics department's financing, conference affiliation, the number of sports it sponsors and the number of athletes it has on campus. He did not ask the committee to study changing divisions.

Kennedy wants to hear the committee's findings by Nov. 1, though Kennedy says he will make any final decisions himself.

The bulk of Monday's meeting was spent looking at spreadsheets of the athletic department's revenues and expenses.

Committee member Eric Murphy, a professor from UND's School of Medicine and Health Sciences, grilled athletic department officials for listing the men's hockey team's rent in Ralph Engelstad Arena as roughly $2.3 million, while listing the men's basketball, women's basketball, volleyball, women's hockey and soccer teams as not paying any rent.

"Why is that?" he asked. "There had to be a reason."

Associate Athletic Director Danielle Irle responded: "I don't know if it was done with any intent. It certainly doesn't do us any favors in gender equality."

Karla Mongeon-Stewart, UND's associate vice president for finance, said the rent totals should be adjusted to more accurately reflect each sport's contribution.

Mongeon-Stewart also said she wants the athletics department to be more consistent in which categories it lists certain expenses and revenues. In recent years, some have jumped to different categories.

The IAC isn't expected to meet for another two weeks.