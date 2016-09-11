LOCAL SCOREBOARD
Auto racing
River Cities Speedway
John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational
Late Saturday
First heat - 1. Kyle Dykhoff; 2. Terry Blacklance; 3. Andrew Maxwell
Second heat - 1. Jason Babcock; 2. Ryan Flaten; 3. Hunter Carter
Third heat -1. Ryan Johnson; 2. Ryan Pommerer; 3. Adam Burrows
Fourth heat - 1. Royce Jawaski; 2. Mike Olson; 3. Rory Opp
Fifth heat - 1. Jordan Tollakson; 2. Steve Richards; 3. Cory Dykhoff
First B main - 1. Joe Engels; 2. Greg Jose; 3. Nick Minske
Second B main - 1. Shawn Teunis; 2. Dan McNamee; 3. Rick Schulz
Feature - 1. Tollakson; 2. Johnson; 3. K. Dykhoff; 4. Flaten; 5. Jonny Carter
Midwest modifieds
First heat - 1. Bret Schmidt; 2. Brock Gronwold; 3. Jason Marks
Second heat - 1. Rick Hamel; 2. Darren Pfau; 3. Bryan Kakela
Third heat - 1. Grant Hall; 2. Dean Eggebraaten; 3. Tanner Armstrong
Fourth heat -1 . Jason Halvorson; 2. Jeremy Lizakowski; 3. Jamie Davis
Fifth heat -1 . Blake Higginbothom; 2. Dallas Brevik; 3. Les Schoon
Sixth heat -1 . John Halvorson; 2. Aaron Blacklance; 3. Scott Vasichek
First B main - 1. Austin Hunter; 2. Murray Kozie; 3. Troy Randall
Second B main - 1. Lance Schill; 2. Mike Nichols; 3. Dale Kraling
Feature -1. Hamel; 2. Gronwold; 3. Schmidt; 4. Hall; 5. Nichols
Modifieds
First heat - 1. Matt Gilbertson; 2. Ryan Kereluk; 3. Nolan Olmstead
Second heat - 1. Blake Jegtvig; 2. Bryan Dyrdahl; 3. Josh Thoennes
Third heat - 1. Ward Imrie; 2. Johnny Broking; 3. David Carlson
Fourth heat -1 .Alex Guthmiller; 2. Aaron Olson; 3. Gavin Paull
Fifth heat - 1. Zach Johnson; 2. Ryan Schroeder; 3. Trevor Anderson
First B main - 1. Scott Greer; 2. Aaron Holtan; 3. Rick Delaine
Second B main - 1. Dustin Wahl; 2. Eric Haugland; 3. Jeff Davis
Feature - 1. Gilbertson; 2. Johnny Broking; 3. Imrie; 4. Johnson; 5. Bob Broking
Late models
First B main - 1. Scott Ward; 2. Dustin Strand; 3. Zach Johnson; 4. Bill Mooney
Second B main - 1. Chad Mahder; 2. Jeff Provinzino; 3. David McDonald; 4. Steve Anderson
Last chance qualifier - 1. Nick Anvelink; 2. Shane Edginton; 3. David Smith
Feature - 1. A.J. Diemel; 2. Don Shaw; 3. Jeff Massingill; 4. Joey Pederson; 5. Brad Seng; 6. Mahder; 7. Jeff Wildung; 8. Curt Gelling; 9. John Kaanta; 10. Pat Doar; 11. Johnson; 12. Strand; 13. Aaron Turnbull; 14. Ward; 15. Mike Balcaen; 16. Jake Redetzke; 17. Mooney; 18. McDonald; 19. Steffen Snare; 20. Cole Schill; 21. Anvelink; 22. Anderson; 23. Provinzino; 24.Steve Laursen; 25. Lance Matthees; 26. Cody Skytland
Cross country
Nike Heartland Meet
In Sioux Falls, S.D., Saturday
Girls team totals
Willmar 38, Minnetonka 47, GF Central 65, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 3, North Star 146, Rapid City Central 150, Harrisburg 182
Individual champion
1. Karly Ackley, GF Central, 17:21.69
Other GFC scorers
5. Alexis Roehl 18:30.19; 8. Rachel Torrey 18:50.19; 34. Sophia Roehl 20:50.67; 41. Silje Kindseth 21:06.29
Boys team totals
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Willmar 77, West Central 79, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 136, GF Central 142, North Star 155, Rapid City Central 178, Brookings 179, Harrisburg 192, Ethan-Parkston 212, Garretson 290
Individual winner
1. Derick Peters, West Central, 15:16.27
GFC scorers
5. Richie Osborn 16:27.67; 16. Aaron Springer 17:26.47; 26. Kohlton Peterson 17:49.94; 42. Emery Cruz 18:19.24; 67. Eric Olsen 19:09.30
Boys tennis
WF Sheyenne Invitational
In West Fargo, Saturday
Team totals
GF Central 21, WF Sheyenne 20, GF Red River 17, Bismarck Legacy 16, Fargo Shanley 15, Minot 12, Fargo South 10, Fargo North 9, Jamestown 7, Mandan 4, West Fargo 3, Fargo Davies 2, Williston 2, Valley City 1
Winners & GF individuals
No. 1 singles—1. Davis Lawley, South; Kaden Johnson, RR, 2-2 (dnp); James Votava, GFC, 1-2 (dnp)
No. 2 singles—1. Michael Janes, Legacy; 6. Gavin Loscheider, RR, 3-2; Gary Wu, GFC, 2-2 (dnp)
No. 3 singles—1. Kyle Stauss, GFC, 4-0; 6. Sam Rath, RR, 3-2
No. 4 singles—1. Noah Cieklinski, GFC, 4-0; 4. Benji Wu, RR, 2-2
No. 5 singles—1. Kyle Toy, Sheyenne; 3. Gunnar Gibbs, GFC, 3-1; 4. Michael Anderson, RR, 2-2
No. 6 singles—1. Adam Saylor, Shanley; 2. Koby Kuenzel, RR, 3-1; 3. Logan Sandberg, GFC, 3-1
No. 1 doubles—1. Ben Swanson-Logan Strand, North; Prem Thakker-Stefan Curic, RR, 2-2 (dnp); Rakeem Wright-Cole Spicer, GFC, 1-2 (dnp)
No. 2 doubles—1. Bradley Moylan-Joe Wegner, Legacy; 2. Simon Murphy-Jack Lindgren, RR, 3-1; 5. Wyatt Eagleson-Hunter Bjore, GFC, (4-1);
No. 3 doubles—1. Sam Murphy-Braden Panzer, RR, 4-0; 2. Aaron Nielson-Ethan Knudson, GFC, 3-1
Women's soccer
Sunday's results
Missouri Western 1, Minn.-Crookston 0
Utah 3, N.D. State 1