    LOCAL SCOREBOARD

    By Grand Forks General Sports Today at 10:23 p.m.

    Auto racing

    6

    River Cities Speedway

    John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational

    Late Saturday

    Streets

    First heat - 1. Kyle Dykhoff; 2. Terry Blacklance; 3. Andrew Maxwell

    Second heat - 1. Jason Babcock; 2. Ryan Flaten; 3. Hunter Carter

    Third heat -1. Ryan Johnson; 2. Ryan Pommerer; 3. Adam Burrows

    Fourth heat - 1. Royce Jawaski; 2. Mike Olson; 3. Rory Opp

    Fifth heat - 1. Jordan Tollakson; 2. Steve Richards; 3. Cory Dykhoff

    First B main - 1. Joe Engels; 2. Greg Jose; 3. Nick Minske

    Second B main - 1. Shawn Teunis; 2. Dan McNamee; 3. Rick Schulz

    Feature - 1. Tollakson; 2. Johnson; 3. K. Dykhoff; 4. Flaten; 5. Jonny Carter

    Midwest modifieds

    First heat - 1. Bret Schmidt; 2. Brock Gronwold; 3. Jason Marks

    Second heat - 1. Rick Hamel; 2. Darren Pfau; 3. Bryan Kakela

    Third heat - 1. Grant Hall; 2. Dean Eggebraaten; 3. Tanner Armstrong

    Fourth heat -1 . Jason Halvorson; 2. Jeremy Lizakowski; 3. Jamie Davis

    Fifth heat -1 . Blake Higginbothom; 2. Dallas Brevik; 3. Les Schoon

    Sixth heat -1 . John Halvorson; 2. Aaron Blacklance; 3. Scott Vasichek

    First B main - 1. Austin Hunter; 2. Murray Kozie; 3. Troy Randall

    Second B main - 1. Lance Schill; 2. Mike Nichols; 3. Dale Kraling

    Feature -1. Hamel; 2. Gronwold; 3. Schmidt; 4. Hall; 5. Nichols

    Modifieds

    First heat - 1. Matt Gilbertson; 2. Ryan Kereluk; 3. Nolan Olmstead

    Second heat - 1. Blake Jegtvig; 2. Bryan Dyrdahl; 3. Josh Thoennes

    Third heat - 1. Ward Imrie; 2. Johnny Broking; 3. David Carlson

    Fourth heat -1 .Alex Guthmiller; 2. Aaron Olson; 3. Gavin Paull

    Fifth heat - 1. Zach Johnson; 2. Ryan Schroeder; 3. Trevor Anderson

    First B main - 1. Scott Greer; 2. Aaron Holtan; 3. Rick Delaine

    Second B main - 1. Dustin Wahl; 2. Eric Haugland; 3. Jeff Davis

    Feature - 1. Gilbertson; 2. Johnny Broking; 3. Imrie; 4. Johnson; 5. Bob Broking

    Late models

    First B main - 1. Scott Ward; 2. Dustin Strand; 3. Zach Johnson; 4. Bill Mooney

    Second B main - 1. Chad Mahder; 2. Jeff Provinzino; 3. David McDonald; 4. Steve Anderson

    Last chance qualifier - 1. Nick Anvelink; 2. Shane Edginton; 3. David Smith

    Feature - 1. A.J. Diemel; 2. Don Shaw; 3. Jeff Massingill; 4. Joey Pederson; 5. Brad Seng; 6. Mahder; 7. Jeff Wildung; 8. Curt Gelling; 9. John Kaanta; 10. Pat Doar; 11. Johnson; 12. Strand; 13. Aaron Turnbull; 14. Ward; 15. Mike Balcaen; 16. Jake Redetzke; 17. Mooney; 18. McDonald; 19. Steffen Snare; 20. Cole Schill; 21. Anvelink; 22. Anderson; 23. Provinzino; 24.Steve Laursen; 25. Lance Matthees; 26. Cody Skytland

    Cross country

    6

    Nike Heartland Meet

    In Sioux Falls, S.D., Saturday

    Girls team totals

    Willmar 38, Minnetonka 47, GF Central 65, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 3, North Star 146, Rapid City Central 150, Harrisburg 182

    Individual champion

    1. Karly Ackley, GF Central, 17:21.69

    Other GFC scorers

    5. Alexis Roehl 18:30.19; 8. Rachel Torrey 18:50.19; 34. Sophia Roehl 20:50.67; 41. Silje Kindseth 21:06.29

    Boys team totals

    Sioux Falls Christian 58, Willmar 77, West Central 79, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 136, GF Central 142, North Star 155, Rapid City Central 178, Brookings 179, Harrisburg 192, Ethan-Parkston 212, Garretson 290

    Individual winner

    1. Derick Peters, West Central, 15:16.27

    GFC scorers

    5. Richie Osborn 16:27.67; 16. Aaron Springer 17:26.47; 26. Kohlton Peterson 17:49.94; 42. Emery Cruz 18:19.24; 67. Eric Olsen 19:09.30

    Boys tennis

    6

    WF Sheyenne Invitational

    In West Fargo, Saturday

    Team totals

    GF Central 21, WF Sheyenne 20, GF Red River 17, Bismarck Legacy 16, Fargo Shanley 15, Minot 12, Fargo South 10, Fargo North 9, Jamestown 7, Mandan 4, West Fargo 3, Fargo Davies 2, Williston 2, Valley City 1

    Winners & GF individuals

    No. 1 singles—1. Davis Lawley, South; Kaden Johnson, RR, 2-2 (dnp); James Votava, GFC, 1-2 (dnp)

    No. 2 singles—1. Michael Janes, Legacy; 6. Gavin Loscheider, RR, 3-2; Gary Wu, GFC, 2-2 (dnp)

    No. 3 singles—1. Kyle Stauss, GFC, 4-0; 6. Sam Rath, RR, 3-2

    No. 4 singles—1. Noah Cieklinski, GFC, 4-0; 4. Benji Wu, RR, 2-2

    No. 5 singles—1. Kyle Toy, Sheyenne; 3. Gunnar Gibbs, GFC, 3-1; 4. Michael Anderson, RR, 2-2

    No. 6 singles—1. Adam Saylor, Shanley; 2. Koby Kuenzel, RR, 3-1; 3. Logan Sandberg, GFC, 3-1

    No. 1 doubles—1. Ben Swanson-Logan Strand, North; Prem Thakker-Stefan Curic, RR, 2-2 (dnp); Rakeem Wright-Cole Spicer, GFC, 1-2 (dnp)

    No. 2 doubles—1. Bradley Moylan-Joe Wegner, Legacy; 2. Simon Murphy-Jack Lindgren, RR, 3-1; 5. Wyatt Eagleson-Hunter Bjore, GFC, (4-1);

    No. 3 doubles—1. Sam Murphy-Braden Panzer, RR, 4-0; 2. Aaron Nielson-Ethan Knudson, GFC, 3-1

    Women's soccer

    6

    Sunday's results

    Missouri Western 1, Minn.-Crookston 0

    Utah 3, N.D. State 1

