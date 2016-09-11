A lot of firsts will be on the football field at Park River on Friday.

There are the first-place finishes Park River/Fordville-Lankin won in each of the past two North Dakota Class A state high school football playoffs.

More recently, there is the Aggies' top spot in this season's initial Class A state poll, with Larimore second. That lasted until the second poll, however, as the teams reversed spots last week with Larimore leap-frogging into first place.

When Larimore plays Park River/F-L at 7 p.m. Friday, however, the most important first could be in what lies ahead.

"This game could go a long way in determining the top seed from our region in the playoffs,'' Larimore coach Kal Triplett said. "It looks like Park River, Langdon-Munich and us are playing well right now.

"The polls are for coffee talk. They're nothing we talk about. And their state championship was last year. It's a thing in the past because they have a lot of new kids out there on the field. The hype (of the polls) doesn't mean much. The kids on both teams are just pumped up because it's a big rivalry game.''

Both teams are 3-0, but they got there in different ways. Larimore has beaten its three opponents by margins of 9, 25 and 26 points. Park River/F-L broke a tie with a touchdown in the final minute to win each of its first two games by six points before handing previously unbeaten Oak Grove its first loss 60-26 on Friday.

The experience of two straight state titles runs may have been a factor in the Aggies' first two wins. "I think it's a we-know-how-to-win thing,'' PR/F-L coach Robert Goll said. "Maybe that's how we pulled out those wins. We were close to making several big plays in both of those games. Last week, we made those big plays.''

Larimore and Park River/F-L both have strong running games, although in different ways.

Jackson Hankey, who switched from fullback to quarterback this season, is the Aggies' catalyst. The senior has more than 500 yards both passing and rushing this season. He showed his explosiveness against Oak Grove, when he threw for 197 yards and rushed for 247. Jordan Omlie is a big-play threat, with three touchdown catches covering 27 or more yards.

"Jackson still runs the ball,'' Goll said. "But it's a different look. He throws a great ball, too. Teams have to respect his throwing as well as his running.''

Larimore has more balance. Royce Verkuehlen has 371 yards rushing, followed by Elijah Holter (159) and Monty Hendrickson (156). All three average more than 9.0 yards per carry. Quarterback Jacob Tupa (28-of-49, 544 yards passing) has three touchdown passes in each game. His nine TD passes already match the total with which Tupa finished the 2015 season.

"Our passing game has been pretty effective,'' Triplett said. "But we still live and die with our running game behind our big line. Monty is a big dude (5-10, 215). But he's an athletic kid. Royce is a completely different type of runner. He's a slasher while Monty is a hammer.''

Park River/F-L brings a 23-game winning streak into the game. It's last loss was in the third game of the 2014 season—to Larimore.

In other area games to watch this week:

Football

North Prairie (4-0) at Towner-G-U (3-1), Friday: North Prairie, last season's 9-man state runner-up, faces its first big test in Region 4. Both teams have shown the ability to put a lot of points on the board, with North Prairie averaging 51 points a game and T-G-U 31.5.

Cavalier (4-0) at St. John (3-1), Friday: This is a matchup of two high-scoring teams led by two of the state's best quarterbacks. Cavalier's Austin Urlaub and St. John's Bryor Parisien both have shown the ability move the ball as runners and passers.

Volleyball

Minot Our Redeemer's (13-0) at North Star (8-0), Tuesday: Only eight Class B teams in North Dakota are still undefeated in the young season. One more will drop from the unbeaten ranks after this match. North Star has shown balance this season, but the big goal for Our Redeemer's will be shutting down big hitter Macey Kvilvang.