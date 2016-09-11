Wentz stellar in debut as Eagles defeat Browns 29-10

Eagles’ Carson Wentz looks to pass during the 1st quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles play the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo by David Maialetti / Philadelphia Daly News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles’ Carson Wentz celebrates after the Philadelphia Eagles win 29-10 over the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo by David Maialetti/ Phildelphia Daily News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) shakes hands with Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) after the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday The Eagles won 29-10. Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA—If the Eagles are right about Carson Wentz, then their 29-10 season-opening win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns will be long remembered as the start of a promising era of football in Philadelphia.

Wentz did his part in the debut, appearing ready for the big stage the Eagles gave him earlier than expected. The rookie quarterback finished 22 for 37 for 278 yards and two touchdowns, with both scores coming on dazzling passes that showed why the Eagles drafted Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick and were willing to trade Sam Bradford one week before the season.

It was also a successful debut for coach Doug Pederson, who was unafraid to showcase Wentz with his play-calling and also benefited from a stifling defense.

Jordan Matthews led receivers with seven catches for 114 yards and one touchdown, and six players caught passes. Ryan Mathews rushed 22 times for 77 yards and a score. Defensive linemen Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Connor Barwin recorded sacks.

The first drive put the crowd in a frenzy and the Eagles could only hope it was a preview of what's to come in the next decade with Wentz. The rookie completed 3 of 4 passes, including a 19-yard touchdown to Jordan Matthews that Wentz perfectly placed in a corner of the end zone for Matthews to catch in stride.

The nine-play, 75-yard drive was also a boon for Pederson, whose play calling was on display in the scripted series.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's unit stymied Cleveland throughout the first quarter, forcing three-and-outs on the Browns' first three drives. The Eagles could have built their lead in the quarter if Caleb Sturgis didn't miss a 46-yard field goal, but he rebounded by connecting on two second-quarter attempts. The Eagles would have preferred if he didn't have to kick either one, because both were red zone visits that didn't result in touchdowns.

The field goals allowed the Browns to stay in the game during the first half. The Browns scored after converted quarterback Terrelle Pryor made a highlight-reel-worthy 44-yard catch over Nolan Carroll to get into Eagles territory, and a third-down pass interference extended the Browns drive to set up a 2-yard touchdown run.

The next Browns drive was halted when they neared the red zone fter Jordan Hicks deflected Robert Griffon III's pass and Rodney McLeod dived for the interception. The Eagles took a 13-7 lead into halftime.

The Browns kicked a field goal on the opening drive of the second half, but the game started to unravel for them when they took possession at their own 15-yard line and center Cameron Erving sent a snap over Griffin's head and into the back of the end zone for a safety and a 15-10 Eagles lead.

The Eagles took advantage of the possession after the safety by driving nine plays for 73 yards and a touchdown. Pederson successfully gambled when he kept the offense on the field for a fourth-and-4 from the Browns' 40-yard line. On the next play, Wentz connected with Nelson Agholor on a 35-yard touchdown down the right sideline. Similar to the touchdown pass to Matthews, it was the type of "wow" play that Pederson said Wentz has demonstrated since arriving in Philadelphia — a perfect throw in the right spot for the second-year receiver who beat two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden.

Ryan Mathews rushed for a 1-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the result.

That's when fans headed for the exit — happy about their quarterback and their team, and with one extra day to celebrate the win before the Eagles' Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears next Monday.