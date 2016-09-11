AUTO RACING: A.J. Diemel wins Seitz Memorial for second time

The John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational now has a pair of two-time winners.

A.J. Diemel of Elk Mound, Wis., won Saturday night's 92-lap feature at River Cities Speedway before nearly 4,000 fans.

It was the biggest late-model payday in RCS history as the Seitz purse was increased to $10,200 shortly before the race. Past purses have been $9,200.

Diemel joins RCS regular Brad Seng as the only two-time winners of the 10th annual event.

In Victory Lane, Diemel said this was one of the biggest wins of his career. He won the Seitz race in 2014.

"This is the raciest place in the country," Diemel said.

Diemel started fourth in the 26-car field and grabbed the lead from Don Shaw on Lap 58 as he passed the Ham Lake, Minn., driver out of Turn 4. Coincidentally, Diemel's car number is No. 58.

Shaw, who started fifth, led a good portion of the race until Diemel took over.

"I hated to pass Don because this race means a lot to him," Diemel said.

Diemel's best lap time was :13.296.

Shaw finished second, followed by Jeff Massingill, Joey Pederson and Seng. Pederson and Seng are RCS regulars.

Pederson made a late charge in the race coming from deep in the pack. Two years ago, Pederson made a similar run, finishing less than a second behind race-winner Diemel.

Other RCS regulars included Dustin Strand (12th), Mike Balcaen (15th), Bill Mooney (17th), Steffen Snare (19th) and Steve Anderson (22nd).

The Seitz final night field included 176 cars in four classes, believed to be the most ever at River Cities Speedway on a single race night. A total of 166 cars showed up Friday night.

In the streets division, Jordan Tollakson passed Ryan Johnson to win the feature.

In the Midwest modifieds feature, Rick Hamel took the checkered flag. In the 30-lap modified feature, Matt Gilbertson, a first-time visitor to RCS, won the race.

Auto racing

River Cities Speedway

John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational

Late Saturday

Streets

First heat - 1. Kyle Dykhoff; 2. Terry Blacklance; 3. Andrew Maxwell

Second heat - 1. Jason Babcock; 2. Ryan Flaten; 3. Hunter Carter

Third heat -1. Ryan Johnson; 2. Ryan Pommerer; 3. Adam Burrows

Fourth heat - 1. Royce Jawaski; 2. Mike Olson; 3. Rory Opp

Fifth heat - 1. Jordan Tollakson; 2. Steve Richards; 3. Cory Dykhoff

First B main - 1. Joe Engels; 2. Greg Jose; 3. Nick Minske

Second B main - 1. Shawn Teunis; 2. Dan McNamee; 3. Rick Schulz

Feature - 1. Tollakson; 2. Johnson; 3. K. Dykhoff; 4. Flaten; 5. Jonny Carter

Midwest modifieds

First heat - 1. Bret Schmidt; 2. Brock Gronwold; 3. Jason Marks

Second heat - 1. Rick Hamel; 2. Darren Pfau; 3. Bryan Kakela

Third heat - 1. Grant Hall; 2. Dean Eggebraaten; 3. Tanner Armstrong

Fourth heat -1 . Jason Halvorson; 2. Jeremy Lizakowski; 3. Jamie Davis

Fifth heat -1 . Blake Higginbothom; 2. Dallas Brevik; 3. Les Schoon

Sixth heat -1 . John Halvorson; 2. Aaron Blacklance; 3. Scott Vasichek

First B main - 1. Austin Hunter; 2. Murray Kozie; 3. Troy Randall

Second B main - 1. Lance Schill; 2. Mike Nichols; 3. Dale Kraling

Feature -1. Hamel; 2. Gronwold; 3. Schmidt; 4. Hall; 5. Nichols

Modifieds

First heat - 1. Matt Gilbertson; 2. Ryan Kereluk; 3. Nolan Olmstead

Second heat - 1. Blake Jegtvig; 2. Bryan Dyrdahl; 3. Josh Thoennes

Third heat - 1. Ward Imrie; 2. Johnny Broking; 3. David Carlson

Fourth heat -1 .Alex Guthmiller; 2. Aaron Olson; 3. Gavin Paull

Fifth heat - 1. Zach Johnson; 2. Ryan Schroeder; 3. Trevor Anderson

First B main - 1. Scott Greer; 2. Aaron Holtan; 3. Rick Delaine

Second B main - 1. Dustin Wahl; 2. Eric Haugland; 3. Jeff Davis

Feature - 1. Gilbertson; 2. Johnny Broking; 3. Imrie; 4. Johnson; 5. Bob Broking

Late models

First B main - 1. Scott Ward; 2. Dustin Strand; 3. Zach Johnson; 4. Bill Mooney

Second B main - 1. Chad Mahder; 2. Jeff Provinzino; 3. David McDonald; 4. Steve Anderson

Last chance qualifier - 1. Nick Anvelink; 2. Shane Edginton; 3. David Smith

Feature - 1. A.J. Diemel; 2. Don Shaw; 3. Jeff Massingill; 4. Joey Pederson; 5. Brad Seng; 6. Mahder; 7. Jeff Wildung; 8. Curt Gelling; 9. John Kaanta; 10. Pat Doar; 11. Johnson; 12. Strand; 13. Aaron Turnbull; 14. Ward; 15. Mike Balcaen; 16. Jake Redetzke; 17. Mooney; 18. McDonald; 19. Steffen Snare; 20. Cole Schill; 21. Anvelink; 22. Anderson; 23. Provinzino; 24.Steve Laursen; 25. Lance Matthees; 26. Cody Skytland