AUTO RACING: A.J. Diemel wins Seitz Memorial for second time
The John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational now has a pair of two-time winners.
A.J. Diemel of Elk Mound, Wis., won Saturday night's 92-lap feature at River Cities Speedway before nearly 4,000 fans.
It was the biggest late-model payday in RCS history as the Seitz purse was increased to $10,200 shortly before the race. Past purses have been $9,200.
Diemel joins RCS regular Brad Seng as the only two-time winners of the 10th annual event.
In Victory Lane, Diemel said this was one of the biggest wins of his career. He won the Seitz race in 2014.
"This is the raciest place in the country," Diemel said.
Diemel started fourth in the 26-car field and grabbed the lead from Don Shaw on Lap 58 as he passed the Ham Lake, Minn., driver out of Turn 4. Coincidentally, Diemel's car number is No. 58.
Shaw, who started fifth, led a good portion of the race until Diemel took over.
"I hated to pass Don because this race means a lot to him," Diemel said.
Diemel's best lap time was :13.296.
Shaw finished second, followed by Jeff Massingill, Joey Pederson and Seng. Pederson and Seng are RCS regulars.
Pederson made a late charge in the race coming from deep in the pack. Two years ago, Pederson made a similar run, finishing less than a second behind race-winner Diemel.
Other RCS regulars included Dustin Strand (12th), Mike Balcaen (15th), Bill Mooney (17th), Steffen Snare (19th) and Steve Anderson (22nd).
The Seitz final night field included 176 cars in four classes, believed to be the most ever at River Cities Speedway on a single race night. A total of 166 cars showed up Friday night.
In the streets division, Jordan Tollakson passed Ryan Johnson to win the feature.
In the Midwest modifieds feature, Rick Hamel took the checkered flag. In the 30-lap modified feature, Matt Gilbertson, a first-time visitor to RCS, won the race.
Auto racing
River Cities Speedway
John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational
Late Saturday
Streets
First heat - 1. Kyle Dykhoff; 2. Terry Blacklance; 3. Andrew Maxwell
Second heat - 1. Jason Babcock; 2. Ryan Flaten; 3. Hunter Carter
Third heat -1. Ryan Johnson; 2. Ryan Pommerer; 3. Adam Burrows
Fourth heat - 1. Royce Jawaski; 2. Mike Olson; 3. Rory Opp
Fifth heat - 1. Jordan Tollakson; 2. Steve Richards; 3. Cory Dykhoff
First B main - 1. Joe Engels; 2. Greg Jose; 3. Nick Minske
Second B main - 1. Shawn Teunis; 2. Dan McNamee; 3. Rick Schulz
Feature - 1. Tollakson; 2. Johnson; 3. K. Dykhoff; 4. Flaten; 5. Jonny Carter
Midwest modifieds
First heat - 1. Bret Schmidt; 2. Brock Gronwold; 3. Jason Marks
Second heat - 1. Rick Hamel; 2. Darren Pfau; 3. Bryan Kakela
Third heat - 1. Grant Hall; 2. Dean Eggebraaten; 3. Tanner Armstrong
Fourth heat -1 . Jason Halvorson; 2. Jeremy Lizakowski; 3. Jamie Davis
Fifth heat -1 . Blake Higginbothom; 2. Dallas Brevik; 3. Les Schoon
Sixth heat -1 . John Halvorson; 2. Aaron Blacklance; 3. Scott Vasichek
First B main - 1. Austin Hunter; 2. Murray Kozie; 3. Troy Randall
Second B main - 1. Lance Schill; 2. Mike Nichols; 3. Dale Kraling
Feature -1. Hamel; 2. Gronwold; 3. Schmidt; 4. Hall; 5. Nichols
Modifieds
First heat - 1. Matt Gilbertson; 2. Ryan Kereluk; 3. Nolan Olmstead
Second heat - 1. Blake Jegtvig; 2. Bryan Dyrdahl; 3. Josh Thoennes
Third heat - 1. Ward Imrie; 2. Johnny Broking; 3. David Carlson
Fourth heat -1 .Alex Guthmiller; 2. Aaron Olson; 3. Gavin Paull
Fifth heat - 1. Zach Johnson; 2. Ryan Schroeder; 3. Trevor Anderson
First B main - 1. Scott Greer; 2. Aaron Holtan; 3. Rick Delaine
Second B main - 1. Dustin Wahl; 2. Eric Haugland; 3. Jeff Davis
Feature - 1. Gilbertson; 2. Johnny Broking; 3. Imrie; 4. Johnson; 5. Bob Broking
Late models
First B main - 1. Scott Ward; 2. Dustin Strand; 3. Zach Johnson; 4. Bill Mooney
Second B main - 1. Chad Mahder; 2. Jeff Provinzino; 3. David McDonald; 4. Steve Anderson
Last chance qualifier - 1. Nick Anvelink; 2. Shane Edginton; 3. David Smith
Feature - 1. A.J. Diemel; 2. Don Shaw; 3. Jeff Massingill; 4. Joey Pederson; 5. Brad Seng; 6. Mahder; 7. Jeff Wildung; 8. Curt Gelling; 9. John Kaanta; 10. Pat Doar; 11. Johnson; 12. Strand; 13. Aaron Turnbull; 14. Ward; 15. Mike Balcaen; 16. Jake Redetzke; 17. Mooney; 18. McDonald; 19. Steffen Snare; 20. Cole Schill; 21. Anvelink; 22. Anderson; 23. Provinzino; 24.Steve Laursen; 25. Lance Matthees; 26. Cody Skytland