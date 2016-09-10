CEDAR FALLS, Iowa—Montana piled up 20 points in the first half, then let its defense do the work in the second half.

The formula led to a 20-14 win for the Griz on Saturday.

Northern Iowa, which was coming off of an FBS win over Iowa State a week ago, couldn't rally against Montana of the Big Sky Conference.

Jerry Louie-McGee returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter for the Griz, who only threw for 118 yards and rushed for 88.

Northern Iowa outgained Montana 351-206.

South Dakota 52, Weber State 49, 2OT: South Dakota rallied from down three touchdowns with 11 minutes to go in the game to pull off a double overtime win over Weber State in Vermillion, S.D.

South Dakota scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The Coyotes, who come to Grand Forks and the Alerus Center to take on UND in the Potato Bowl next weekend, rushed for 310 yards. Trevor Bouma led the way with 150 yards on 36 carries.

Montana State 27, Bryant 24: John Walker intercepted a Bryant pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter to seal Montana State's home victory over Bryant.

It was the third interception of the game for the Bobcats, who were outgained 452-265.

Western Illinois 34, Northern Arizona 20: Sean McGuire threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns to lead Western Illinois to a win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Lance Lenoir caught 11 passes for 231 yards for the Leathernecks.

San Jose State 66, Portland State 35: San Jose State racked up 409 yards on the ground in a blowout victory over Portland State.

Northern Colorado 55, Abilene Christian 52: Alex Wesley hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Sloter to give Northern Colorado a come-from-behind win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.