LOCAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Second quarter dooms UMC

CROOKSTON—Concordia-St. Paul used a big second quarter to down Minnesota Crookston on Saturday.

The Golden Bears scored 21 points in the second quarter—including a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown with just five seconds left in the half—to pull away from Minnesota Crookston and win 41-18.

Ron Johnson led the Golden Bears throwing for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Bruce Russell hauled in two of the touchdown receptions.

Crookston fell to 0-2. The Golden Eagles play at Augustana next week.

Quincy University 64, Mayville State 7: Jaylan James rushed for 107 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns as Quincy University routed Mayville State on Saturday.

Northland 32, Dakota College at Bottineau 22: Northland remained undefeated Saturday as it beat Dakota College at Bottineau in Thief River Falls. Northland moved to 3-0 with the victory. The Pioneers take on Minnesota West next weekend.