DRIVE CHART: UND vs. Bowling Green

Drive: 1 play, 71 yards, :08.

Key plays: Miller beat a safety on a post route and took it the distance for his first-career touchdown.

Bowling Green 7, UND 0

BGSU: Ronnie Moore 3 run (Suder kick), 8:03.

Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:09.

Key plays: Knapke connected for a pair of 20-plus yard completions on the drive—a 22-yard strike to Moore to get into UND territory and a 21-yard pass to Miller to get in the red zone.

Bowling Green 14, UND 0

Second quarter

UND: Reid Taubenheim 36 field goal, 5:32.

Drive: 8 plays, 20 yards, 3:06.

Key plays: Brady Oliveria rushes for 11 yards and a first down early in the drive and wide out Luke Stanley hauls in a 16-yard reception to get UND in the red zone.

Bowling Green 14, UND 3

UND: Deion Harris 61 interception return (Taubenheim kick), 1:49.

Key plays: Linebacker Connor O'Brien tips a pass that Harris intercepts and returns for UND's second defensive score of the season. UND had a safety against Stony Brook.

Bowling Green 14, UND 10

BGSU: Miller 51 pass from Knapke (Suder kick), 1:05.

Drive: 4 plays, 66 yards, :38.

Key plays: Knapke answers UND's defensive touchdown by reeling off three straight completions—two to Deric Phouthavong before connecting with Miller for another touchdown.

Bowling Green 21, UND 10

Third quarter

UND: John Santiago 21 run (Taubenheim kick), 12:01.

Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards, 2:53.

Key plays: Santiago's 32-yard run gets UND across midfield to the Falcon 32. Freshman Travis Toivonen has an 11-yard reception for a first down.

Bowling Green 21, UND 17

UND: Taubenheim 44 field goal, 9:48.

Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 2:07.

Key plays: A Tyus Carter interception gives UND great field position, but the drive stalls because of a 15-yard illegal crackback block penalty.

Bowling Green 21, UND 20

BGSU: Miller 11 pass from Knapke (kick failed), 6:31.

Drive: 10 plays, 64 yards, 3:17.

Key plays: Knapke hits Teo Redding for a 29-yard pass to get Bowling Green to the UND 11.

Bowling Green 27, UND 20

Fourth quarter

UND: Stetson Carr 3 pass from Keaton Studsrud (pass failed), :13.

Drive: 11 plays, 65 yards, 2:00.

Key plays: Studsrud starts the drive with a 22-yard pass to Noah Wanzek. He also hits Luke Fiedler on 12- and 14-yard receptions, the latter came on a third-and-7. UND coach Bubba Schweigert went for the win with the two-point conversion but Studsrud's pass went through the fingertips of Carr.

Bowling Green 27, UND 26

Team statistics

UND BGSU

First downs 19 22

Rushes-yards 43-164 33-90

Yards passing 219 327

Passes 21-36-0 24-42-3

Total yards 383 417

Punts-avg. 8-41.9 6-48.3

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Sacked-yards lost 3-15 4-21

Penalties-yards 8-79 5-45

Possession time 36:21 23:39

Individual statistics

North Dakota

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Santiago 18 119 32 1

Oliveria 11 46 11 0

Norberg 2 8 5 0

Toivonen 1 5 5 0

Studsrud 9 -14 3 0

Team totals 43 164 32 1

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Stanley 5 68 21 0

Toivonen 6 58 24 0

Wanzek 3 36 22 0

Fiedler 2 26 14 0

Mercer 1 16 16 0

Carr 2 7 4 1

Santiago 1 5 5 0

Oliveria 1 3 3 0

Team totals 21 219 24 1

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Studsrud 21 36 219 0 1

Team totals 21 36 219 0 1

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Dylan Bakker 4-5-9, Jawon Johnson 2-5-7, Brian Labat 3-2-5, Cole Reyes 3-1-4, Brandon Dranka 1-3-4, Jade Lawrence 3-0-3, Alex Reed 1-2-3, Torrey Hunt 2-1-3, Chuck Flowers 3-0-3, Deion Harris 2-1-3, Tanner Palmborg 1-2-3, Connor O'Brien 1-2-3, Taj Rich 1-2-3, Donnell Rodgers 1-2-3, Noah Johnson 0-3-3, Tyus Carter 2-0-2, Zach Arnell 1-1-2, Tank Harris 0-2-2, Oscar Nevermann 1-0-1, Drew Greely 1-0-1, Jake Disterhaupt 1-0-1, Steve Greer 1-0-1, Stetson Carr 1-0-1, Austin Cieslak 1-0-1, Brady Oliveria 0-1-1, Dijon Murray 0-1-1, Carter Wilson 0-1-1, Alec Carrothers 0-1-1

Sacks: Dranka 1-9, Greer 1-3, Harris 0.5-2, Brian Labat 0.5-1

Interceptions: Harris 2-61, Carter 1-0

Bowling Green

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Cleveland 11 44 12 0

Coppet 13 43 14 0

P'havong 1 6 6 0

Moore 1 3 3 1

Wilson 1 1 1 0

Knapke 6 -7 3 0

Team totals 33 90 14 1

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Miller 5 161 71 3

Pough 4 41 12 0

P'havong 5 41 12 0

Moore 3 39 22 0

Redding 2 34 29 0

Zimmerman 1 8 8 0

Cleveland 2 2 2 0

Coppet 2 1 1 0

Team totals 24 327 71 3

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Knapke 23 40 315 2 3

Morgan 1 2 12 1 0

Team totals 24 42 327 3 3

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Antonyo Sotolongo 5-6-11, Austin Valdez 2-8-10, Trenton Greene 3-6-9, Terrance Bush 4-4-8, Marcus Milton 7-1-8, Brandon Harris 4-3-7, Jamari Bozeman 4-2-6, James Sanford 3-2-5, Alfonso Mack 2-3-5, Gus Schwieterman 4-0-4, David Konowalski 1-2-3, Montre Gregory 1-1-2, Robert Jackson 1-1-2, Calen Taylor 1-0-1, Izaah Lunsford 1-0-1, Nate Locke 1-0-1, Jack Walz 1-0-1, Zac Bartman 1-0-1, Cam Jefferies 0-1-1, Matt Robinson 0-1-1, Malik Brown 0-1-1, Shannon Smith 0-1-1, Kyle Junior 0-1-1

Sacks: Schwieterman 3-13, Harris 1-8

Interceptions: None