Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    DRIVE CHART: UND vs. Bowling Green

    By Brad Elliott Schlossman Today at 10:31 p.m.

    Bowling Green 27, UND 26

    UND 0 10 10 6-26

    BGSU 14 7 6 0-27

    First quarter

    BGSU: Scott Miller 71 pass from James Knapke (Jake Suder kick), 11:35.

    Drive: 1 play, 71 yards, :08.

    Key plays: Miller beat a safety on a post route and took it the distance for his first-career touchdown.

    Bowling Green 7, UND 0

    BGSU: Ronnie Moore 3 run (Suder kick), 8:03.

    Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:09.

    Key plays: Knapke connected for a pair of 20-plus yard completions on the drive—a 22-yard strike to Moore to get into UND territory and a 21-yard pass to Miller to get in the red zone.

    Bowling Green 14, UND 0

    Second quarter

    UND: Reid Taubenheim 36 field goal, 5:32.

    Drive: 8 plays, 20 yards, 3:06.

    Key plays: Brady Oliveria rushes for 11 yards and a first down early in the drive and wide out Luke Stanley hauls in a 16-yard reception to get UND in the red zone.

    Bowling Green 14, UND 3

    UND: Deion Harris 61 interception return (Taubenheim kick), 1:49.

    Key plays: Linebacker Connor O'Brien tips a pass that Harris intercepts and returns for UND's second defensive score of the season. UND had a safety against Stony Brook.

    Bowling Green 14, UND 10

    BGSU: Miller 51 pass from Knapke (Suder kick), 1:05.

    Drive: 4 plays, 66 yards, :38.

    Key plays: Knapke answers UND's defensive touchdown by reeling off three straight completions—two to Deric Phouthavong before connecting with Miller for another touchdown.

    Bowling Green 21, UND 10

    Third quarter

    UND: John Santiago 21 run (Taubenheim kick), 12:01.

    Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards, 2:53.

    Key plays: Santiago's 32-yard run gets UND across midfield to the Falcon 32. Freshman Travis Toivonen has an 11-yard reception for a first down.

    Bowling Green 21, UND 17

    UND: Taubenheim 44 field goal, 9:48.

    Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 2:07.

    Key plays: A Tyus Carter interception gives UND great field position, but the drive stalls because of a 15-yard illegal crackback block penalty.

    Bowling Green 21, UND 20

    BGSU: Miller 11 pass from Knapke (kick failed), 6:31.

    Drive: 10 plays, 64 yards, 3:17.

    Key plays: Knapke hits Teo Redding for a 29-yard pass to get Bowling Green to the UND 11.

    Bowling Green 27, UND 20

    Fourth quarter

    UND: Stetson Carr 3 pass from Keaton Studsrud (pass failed), :13.

    Drive: 11 plays, 65 yards, 2:00.

    Key plays: Studsrud starts the drive with a 22-yard pass to Noah Wanzek. He also hits Luke Fiedler on 12- and 14-yard receptions, the latter came on a third-and-7. UND coach Bubba Schweigert went for the win with the two-point conversion but Studsrud's pass went through the fingertips of Carr.

    Bowling Green 27, UND 26

    Team statistics

    UND BGSU

    First downs 19 22

    Rushes-yards 43-164 33-90

    Yards passing 219 327

    Passes 21-36-0 24-42-3

    Total yards 383 417

    Punts-avg. 8-41.9 6-48.3

    Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

    Sacked-yards lost 3-15 4-21

    Penalties-yards 8-79 5-45

    Possession time 36:21 23:39

    Individual statistics

    North Dakota

    Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

    Santiago 18 119 32 1

    Oliveria 11 46 11 0

    Norberg 2 8 5 0

    Toivonen 1 5 5 0

    Studsrud 9 -14 3 0

    Team totals 43 164 32 1

    Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

    Stanley 5 68 21 0

    Toivonen 6 58 24 0

    Wanzek 3 36 22 0

    Fiedler 2 26 14 0

    Mercer 1 16 16 0

    Carr 2 7 4 1

    Santiago 1 5 5 0

    Oliveria 1 3 3 0

    Team totals 21 219 24 1

    Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

    Studsrud 21 36 219 0 1

    Team totals 21 36 219 0 1

    Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

    Dylan Bakker 4-5-9, Jawon Johnson 2-5-7, Brian Labat 3-2-5, Cole Reyes 3-1-4, Brandon Dranka 1-3-4, Jade Lawrence 3-0-3, Alex Reed 1-2-3, Torrey Hunt 2-1-3, Chuck Flowers 3-0-3, Deion Harris 2-1-3, Tanner Palmborg 1-2-3, Connor O'Brien 1-2-3, Taj Rich 1-2-3, Donnell Rodgers 1-2-3, Noah Johnson 0-3-3, Tyus Carter 2-0-2, Zach Arnell 1-1-2, Tank Harris 0-2-2, Oscar Nevermann 1-0-1, Drew Greely 1-0-1, Jake Disterhaupt 1-0-1, Steve Greer 1-0-1, Stetson Carr 1-0-1, Austin Cieslak 1-0-1, Brady Oliveria 0-1-1, Dijon Murray 0-1-1, Carter Wilson 0-1-1, Alec Carrothers 0-1-1

    Sacks: Dranka 1-9, Greer 1-3, Harris 0.5-2, Brian Labat 0.5-1

    Interceptions: Harris 2-61, Carter 1-0

    Bowling Green

    Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

    Cleveland 11 44 12 0

    Coppet 13 43 14 0

    P'havong 1 6 6 0

    Moore 1 3 3 1

    Wilson 1 1 1 0

    Knapke 6 -7 3 0

    Team totals 33 90 14 1

    Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

    Miller 5 161 71 3

    Pough 4 41 12 0

    P'havong 5 41 12 0

    Moore 3 39 22 0

    Redding 2 34 29 0

    Zimmerman 1 8 8 0

    Cleveland 2 2 2 0

    Coppet 2 1 1 0

    Team totals 24 327 71 3

    Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

    Knapke 23 40 315 2 3

    Morgan 1 2 12 1 0

    Team totals 24 42 327 3 3

    Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

    Antonyo Sotolongo 5-6-11, Austin Valdez 2-8-10, Trenton Greene 3-6-9, Terrance Bush 4-4-8, Marcus Milton 7-1-8, Brandon Harris 4-3-7, Jamari Bozeman 4-2-6, James Sanford 3-2-5, Alfonso Mack 2-3-5, Gus Schwieterman 4-0-4, David Konowalski 1-2-3, Montre Gregory 1-1-2, Robert Jackson 1-1-2, Calen Taylor 1-0-1, Izaah Lunsford 1-0-1, Nate Locke 1-0-1, Jack Walz 1-0-1, Zac Bartman 1-0-1, Cam Jefferies 0-1-1, Matt Robinson 0-1-1, Malik Brown 0-1-1, Shannon Smith 0-1-1, Kyle Junior 0-1-1

    Sacks: Schwieterman 3-13, Harris 1-8

    Interceptions: None

    Explore related topics:sportsSportsUND footballUND sports
    Brad Elliott Schlossman

    Schlossman is in his 12th year covering college hockey for the Herald. In 2016, he was named the top beat writer in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He has voted in the national college hockey poll since 2007 and has served as a member of the Hobey Baker and Patty Kazmaier Award committees.

    BSchlossman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1129
    Advertisement
    randomness