Saturday's local clipboard

ADA, Minn.—East Grand Forks Senior High posted a 2-3 record Saturday at the Ruth Hayden Tournament of Roses in Ada.

The Green Wave beat Win-E-Mac 21-25, 26-24, 16-14 and topped Fisher-Climax 25-22, 25-23. The Green Wave lost to Kittson County Central, Grygla-Goodridge and Northern Freeze. The match against Northern Freeze went three sets.

"In our losses, we were close," Senior High coach Sara Schnathorst said. "We kind of played up and down. We made some serving errors toward the end of the day that hurt us. But it's early in the season. We'll try to take the good things that happened and hopefully we can be ready to play on Monday."

CROSS COUNTRY

Ackley wins in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Karly Ackley won Nike Heartland Preview Meet on Saturday with a personal record time of 17:21.69.

Alex Roehl finished fifth and Rachel Torrey eighth to lead Central to a third-place finish behind Willmar and Minnetonka.

Richie Osborn placed fifth for the boys team.

BOYS TENNIS

Stauss wins in WF

WEST FARGO, N.D.—Grand Forks Central's Kyle Stauss won the No. 3 singles bracket at the West Fargo Invitational on Saturday.

Stauss went 4-0 on the day, winning all four matches in straight sets.

Central's Noah Cieklinski won the No. 4 singles bracket, while Grand Forks Red River's Sam Murphy and Braden Panzer won at No. 3 doubles.