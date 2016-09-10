Molitor squares up answer, saying Twins are not good bunters

MINNEAPOLIS — During his Hall of Fame playing career, Paul Molitor was one of the game's most accomplished bunters.

So it must have pained him to make the admission he did on Saturday.

"Part of your job is to evaluate your people and what they can and cannot do," the Twins manager said. "Our bunting this year has not been good."

There is no official statistic for most bunt attempts that have gone foul, but the Twins would likely be at or near the major league lead in that department. Small consolation, however, might come from the fact the fundamental has declined across the board at the game's highest level.

"I see a lot of teams struggling with bunting," Molitor said. "We're not the only one. They popped one up (Friday) night as an example — a good bunter, by the way."

That would be Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, who fouled out to catcher with two on and nobody out in the sixth inning.

"It's an area you should be able to improve upon by doing the work," Molitor said. "It's not really a talent thing. It's just one of those things that takes time. Guys would rather swing than bunt. It's a technique-and-focus kind of thing."

The Kansas City Royals, who have won the past two American League pennants and have won 16 of their past 19 meetings with the Twins, remain among the few teams that seem to have mastered the art of the bunt.

"Kansas City has used the bunt a lot to do what it's done the last couple years," Molitor said. "We've seen it. It seems to get more emphasis near the end of the year and into the postseason. Guys that normally you want to swing the bat, they're not afraid to bunt if it's going to help them get a chance to win."

Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain and the injured Mike Moustakas are among dangerous Royals hitters with the ability to play small ball, Molitor said.

"Those guys can swing the bat but they're not afraid to try to bunt," Molitor said. "I think it's getting guys to buy in, and they've done that there because they've seen the results."

Beresford debuts

After sitting and watching for three games, Australian infielder James Beresford finally got his first chance in the majors.

Beresford, 27, was in Saturday's starting lineup at third base. He made a diving stop of a Carlos Santana smash in the first, then received a nice hand from the Target Field crowd before his first big-league plate appearance (a fielder's choice groundout).

"I told him I was going to try to get him a chance to play up here," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "I didn't say a lot. We'll try to find a time or two, if not more, of where he might get an opportunity to get some at-bats and play on the field."

Beresford's family, which surprised him by making the day-long flight in from Melbourne after his call-up was announced on Monday, was still in town to watch his long-awaited debut. With 1,070 games in the minors over the past 10 years, Beresford ranked third among active players yet to see action in the majors.

E-town drama

After 43 seasons of uninterrupted affiliation, the Twins and rookie-level Elizabethton (Tenn.) are at loggerheads over what the parent club views as long-overdue renovations at Joe O'Brien Field.

At Thursday's City Council meeting in the small town in eastern Tennessee, local baseball supporters presented a petition with 1,674 signatures of support for the Twins, who have fielded an Appalachian League team in Elizabethton since 1974. Both the Twins and the City of Elizabethton, which owns the team, remain optimistic a compromise can be reached.

According to Twins estimates, between $1 million and $1.5 million in improvements are needed to bring the facility up to speed. Last month the Twins pulled their offer, reportedly near $600,000, which would have gone toward improvements to both clubhouses, the weight room and the seating areas.

Currently, the plumbing situation is so dire, the Twins say, players and coaches are banned from flushing the toilet while the showers are being used, lest someone get scalded.

Briefly

In a procedural move, third baseman Trevor Plouffe (strained left side) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Tuesday. Although he is eligible to return on Sept. 22, Plouffe is still unlikely to play again this season. ... Reliever Michael Tonkin, out since Aug. 26 with a shoulder impingement, had no issues following Friday's bullpen session and should be available to return Sunday. ... Triple-A hitting coach Chad Allen arrived as part of his September coaching callup. ... Twins pitching great Frank Viola, MVP of the 1987 World Series, was on the field during batting practice. His wife Kathy was in town for a function and he tagged along. Viola, who interviewed for the major league pitching coach position that went to Neil Allen after the 2014 season, remains pitching coach for Triple-A Las Vegas in the New York Mets system. ... Minnesota Timberwolves rookie guard Kris Dunn, fifth overall pick of the NBA draft in June, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.