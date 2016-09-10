FARGO—Lance Dunn's 25-yard touchdown run in overtime ended four hours and six minutes of wild FCS football, giving North Dakota State a 50-44 win over Eastern Washington Saturday afternoon.

After struggling on defense most of the day, Bison safety Tre Dempsey picked off Eastern quarterback Gage Gubrud on the second play of overtime. Then, on the first NDSU offensive play in overtime, Dunn found a big opening on the left side for the game-winner.

Tamarick Pierce's one-yard run with 4:32 left in regulation gave the Eagles their first lead of the game at 44-41. The Bison responded with a two-minute drive after getting backed up to their 14-yard line following a penalty.

Quarterback Easton Stick was successful on three straight third-down conversions to get the Bison within field goal range, which Cam Pedersen nailed from 28 yards out with 42 seconds remaining.

That was still plenty of time for Eastern to get within field-goal range following a 35-yard completion. But Jordan Dascalo's 49-yard field goal was wide left and for the second straight game, NDSU was in an overtime game.

The Bison defeated Charleston Southern 24-17 in overtime in the season opener.

It was a shootout all day with NDSU struggling to hold a two-possession lead in the second half, especially after Dunn's 41-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. With Eagles' star receiver Cooper Kupp out of the game with an apparent shoulder injury, Eastern promptly went 75 yards in just seven plays to pull within 35-31.

And after the Bison went three-and-out on offense, the Eagles had the momentum. But Bison linebacker Nick DeLuca picked off a Gubrud pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. The missed extra-point gave the Bison a 41-31 lead with 9:29 remaining.

Eastern came right back, however, on a 34-yard touchdown pass and with just under eight minutes left, following a missed extra point, it was 41-37.

The Bison took a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter. Junior tight end Jeff Illies caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Stick for a 21-7 lead with 6:12 to play in the first half.

The Eagles responded about a minute later. Kupp hauled in an 8-yard TD pass from Gubrud. That cut the NDSU lead to 21-14 with 5:05 to play in the half.

It was a half marred by penalties—a combined 14 infractions by both teams with most being of the holding or illegal block variety. If NDSU was hoping to control Kupp, it wasn't working in the first two quarters—he had five receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns to that point.