Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Bison win in overtime, again, in wild shootout with Eastern Washington

    UND falls short in upset bid at Bowling Green

    By Wayne Nelson Today at 6:23 p.m.

    BOWLING GREEN, Ohio—UND's bid for its second straight win over an FBS opponent came up short Saturday as Bowling Green held off the Fighting Hawks 27-26.

    UND's Keaton Studsrud hit Stetson Carr on a short touchdown pass with 13 seconds left, cutting Bowling Green's lead to 27-26.

    UND elected to go for the two-point conversion, but Studsrud's pass attempt to Carr in the back of the end zone was incomplete.

    UND dropped to 0-1. Bowling Green improved to 1-1.

    UND beat FBS opponent Wyoming last year.

    UND fell behind 14-0 and trailed 21-10 at halftime before staging a late rally.

    Explore related topics:sportsGFEGFSports
    Wayne Nelson
    Nelson is the sports editor of the Herald
    WNelson@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1268
    Advertisement
    randomness