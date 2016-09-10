UND falls short in upset bid at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio—UND's bid for its second straight win over an FBS opponent came up short Saturday as Bowling Green held off the Fighting Hawks 27-26.

UND's Keaton Studsrud hit Stetson Carr on a short touchdown pass with 13 seconds left, cutting Bowling Green's lead to 27-26.

UND elected to go for the two-point conversion, but Studsrud's pass attempt to Carr in the back of the end zone was incomplete.

UND dropped to 0-1. Bowling Green improved to 1-1.

UND beat FBS opponent Wyoming last year.

UND fell behind 14-0 and trailed 21-10 at halftime before staging a late rally.