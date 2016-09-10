Sep 10, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) celebrates with wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky (82) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 10, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Kobe McCrary (22) rushes against Indiana State Sycamores defensive back Lonnell Brown Jr. (25) during the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota Golden Gophers won 58-28. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 10, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky (82) celebrates with Moffensive lineman Tyler Moore (77) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Indiana State ran a double-reverse pass back to the quarterback for a nifty touchdown against the Gophers in the third quarter of Saturday's nonconference game at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Sycamores had dug deep into their top hat of tricks to only cut the Gophers' lead to 41-14 in an eventual 58-28 Gophers' blowout over their foe from the Football Championship Subdivision.

After Minnesota's three nonconference wins in 2015 by a touchdown or less, the Gophers (2-0) cruised into the next week's bye.

While the Sycamores' blip of trickery didn't spike any Gopher fans' blood pressure on a gorgeous last summer afternoon in Minneapolis, Big Ten colleagues Nebraska had its hands full with Wyoming and Rutgers was struggling to separate from Howard.

Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner went 20 for 30 passing for 295 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdown passes. He was relieved by backup Conor Rhoda in the fourth quarter.

Junior college transfer running back Kobe McCrary had 176 yards and two touchdowns as the Gophers amassed 593 yards of total offense.

The Gophers will finish the nonconference schedule against Colorado State on Sept. 24, with the Big Ten opener versus Penn State on Oct. 1.