UND FOOTBALL: Q&A with freshman Travis Toivonen

UND wide receiver Travis Toivonen completes drills at the second day of UND Football practice, at Memorial Stadium in Grand Forks, N.D. on August 6, 2016. (Meg Oliphant/Grand Forks Herald)

Q. What was your first introduction to football?

A. Just playing at the YMCA in Red Wing (Minn.) when I was younger and playing two-hand touch or flag football.

Q. What's in your Netflix queue?

A. I haven't watched much recently because I've been so busy. But I watch (One Tree Hill) and The Office. I recently watched Stranger Things.

Q. What's your music choice?

A. Mostly rap. I like J Cole. A lot of the guys like the new rappers, but I stick to the classic rap songs.

Q. You were a talented high school basketball player. Do you like basketball or football better?

A. It was about equal. It was a tough decision to play football in college, but I fell in love with the UND coaches and the program.

Q. Where were you looking at playing college basketball potentially?

A. If I was going to play basketball, I was going to go to Concordia in Moorhead. That's where my brother goes. I have a few cousins that go there, both my parents went there and some aunts and uncles. So it's kind of a family tradition.

Q. Is your brother (Isaac) an athlete, too?

A. He plays tennis at Concordia. He made state in high school and lost in the semis as a senior, but he made a good run his senior year.

Q. How was your first college action at Stony Brook?

A. My first play was supposed to be a screen to me, but it got batted down before it got to me. I was really nervous and looking forward to my first catch and contact. It didn't happen, but I felt I did a good job getting over it."

Q. With starting wide receiver Clive Georges out for the season, you're now the starter. How do you feel about that role?

A. We're going to have to step up and do what we can. It won't be easy because Clive is a great receiver. Getting the first-game jitters out of the way was big for us. Noah Wanzek and I are ready to do our part to help this team win.