Alex Anthopoulos out of running for Twins GM post

MINNEAPOLIS—Former Toronto Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos is out of the running for the top baseball operations position with the Twins, according to two people with direct knowledge.

Cited as a "confirmed candidate" by MLB Network on Tuesday, the 39-year-old Anthopoulos has told associates the timing isn't right for him to jump back into the GM pool. Now serving as vice president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the native Canadian recently moved his young family out to southern California, where his children, ages 4 and 5, started school this week.

Runaway winner of the 2015 Sporting News Executive of the Year in voting by his peers, Anthopoulos also is said to be extremely comfortable in his current working relationship with Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi.

Anthopoulos, Blue Jays GM from 2009 to 2015, turned down a five-year contract extension last winter after leading the franchise to within two victories of its first American League pennant in 22 years. He has told associates he remains "open-minded" about returning to a GM-level role in the future but for now remains completely focused on helping the first-place Dodgers reach the World Series for the first time since 1988.

The Twins' search for a successor to Terry Ryan, fired July 18, is nearing the end of its eighth week. Korn Ferry, an executive search firm that assisted in the GM hirings of David Stearns with the Milwaukee Brewers and Ross Atkins as Anthopoulos' successor with the Blue Jays, was retained to guide the Twins through their first outside search in more than three decades.

For Jacob

First baseman Joe Mauer said there was never any doubt when Twins management mentioned the idea of having both teams wear the No. 11 patch on Friday night in honor of the late Jacob Wetterling.

"We just want to do our small part to show our support for the family," Mauer said. "It just seemed like the right thing to do."

The Twins also wore their red jerseys on Friday in honor of Wetterling, who was abducted at gunpoint near his St. Joseph home at age 11 in 1989. Jacob wore a red number 11 jersey in sports as a child, and the Wetterling family asked people to use the number as a symbol of hope.

Jacob's remains were found Sept. 3, bringing finality to a nearly 27-year ordeal that touched the hearts of most Minnesotans and many around the country.

"It's sad; sadness is probably the first thing I felt," Mauer said. "You almost feel a part of that family as the story kept going on over the years."

Patty Wetterling, Jacob's mother, and other family members have devoted their energies to the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, which includes 11 traits to live by.

"The things that Patty and the family have done over the years to raise awareness and the progress we've made with laws being passed has been tremendous," Mauer said. "There's a lot of fathers in this room. I think it hits pretty hard with these guys that have kids. I know I have two girls and I can't imagine the pain that family is going through and other families that have missing kids."

Briefly

Twins reliever Michael Tonkin (shoulder impingement) threw off a mound Friday for the first time in two weeks and had no issues. Tonkin, who included sliders among his 20 pitches, plans to play catch Saturday in hopes of gaining full clearance to return. ... Relievers Trevor May (back) and Tommy Milone (biceps) were available out of the bullpen after being activated off the 15-day disabled list. That gave the Twins a 13-man bullpen, including Tonkin. "That's a lot," Milone said. "They're going to have to bring down some more folding chairs." ... The Indians had 12 relievers at manager Terry Francona's disposal but just two lefties: Andrew Miller and Kyle Crockett. ... Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki, 5 for 15 with four walks against Indians starter Danny Salazar, made his first start at designated hitter since 2014 and the 28th DH appearance of his career. John Ryan Murphy made his third start in five games at catcher since returning from Triple-A Rochester.