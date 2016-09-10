AUTO RACING: Wisconsin driver earns top starting spot

Steve Laursen has raced for 37 years. He knows never to take anything for granted.

"There are so many good racers," said Laursen. "And racing is such a funny sport. Everything has to fall into place."

Everything fell into place for Laursen as the Cumberland, Wis., driver won Friday night's 15-lap pole dash at the John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational before nearly 4,000 fans at River Cities Speedway.

As a result, Laursen will start on the pole for tonight's 92-lap Seitz feature, which pays $9,200 to win.

"Obviously, we've got the big one left and so many things can happen in a 92-lap race," said Laursen. "The only thing I can control is that I have to get my car working. Everything falls into place after that."

Laursen started on the pole and led every lap. Pat Doar, a past Seitz winner, finished second, followed by Curt Gelling, A.J. Diemel and Don Shaw. Among RCS regulars, Brad Seng finished seventh while Cole Schill, Joey Pederson, Steffen Snare and Mike Balcaen finished 10th, 13th, 15th and 16th, respectively.

The Seitz winner, howeve,r has never come from the pole position. Still, Laursen doesn't mind his starting spot.

"Usually, I prefer to start in the second or third row," said Laursen. "But I'll take it."

Racing went late into the night at The Bullring for the second straight day. The late model dash ended at 12:15 a.m.

There were 166 cars that raced in four classes.

While the Seitz 92-lap feature is the highlight of the weekend, the 35-lap sprint feature produced a surprise winner.

Nick Omdahl won the race, beating Mark Dobmeier to the flagstand by 1.655 seconds. The East Grand Forks driver, who took the lead on Lap 13, was one of three drivers to post sub-12 second laps. His top time was 11.981 seconds (90.143 mph).

"It's unbelievable," said Omdahl of his win, his second of the year and first at The Bullring. "Just to beat Mark Dobmeier, unbelievable."

Chris Ranten was third, followed by Casey Mack and Austin Pierce.

The race was dubbed the Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin' $8,200 Back Row Challenge.

Before the night, the top eight drivers from the past four NOSA races in Grand Forks, Greenbush, Minn., and Glyndon, Minn., competed in a 10-lap dash.

Dusty Zomer of Sioux Falls, S.D., won the dash. Five of the drivers in the dash elected to start from the back of the 24-car field.

Zomer, Wade Nygaard, Austin Pierce, Casey Mack and Thomas Kennedy all chose to start from the back in hopes of winning the big money.

Mack made the biggest charge with his fourth-place showing.

Reise Stenberg won the 20-lap Midwest modifieds feature; while Zach Johnson captured the 25-lap modifieds feature.

River Cities Speedway

John Seitz Memorial

Friday's results

Midwest modifieds

First heat—1. Preston Carr; 2. Scott Zimmerman; 3. Austin Hunter

Second heat—1. Brock Gronwold; 2. Troy Randall; 3. Jeremy Castro

Third heat—1. Rick Hamel; 2. Darren Pfau; 3. Matt Schow

Fourth heat—1. Skyler Smith; 2. Jason Marks; 3. Eric Haugland

Fifth heat—1. Bryan Kakela; 2. Dale Kraling; 3. Les Schoon

Sixth heat—1. Reise Stenberg; 2. Cole Haugland; 3. Dean Eggebraaten

First B main—1. Lance Schill; 2. Todd Johnson; 3. Jason Halvorson

Second B main—1. Jess Brekke; 2. Rick Fehr; 3. Zach LaQua

Feature—1. Stenberg; 2. Hamel; 3. Gronwold; 4. Randall; 5. Kraling

Modifieds

First heat --1. Rick Delaine; 2. Aaron Olson; 3. David Carlson

Second heat --1 . Brian Strand; 2. Josh Thoennes; 3. Matt Gilbertson

Third heat—1. Aaron Holtan; 2. Alex Engelstad; 3. Jerome Guyot

Fourth heat—1. Zach Johnson; 2. Ryan Schroeder; 3. Ryan Kerelut

Fifth heat—Bryan Dyrdahl; 2. Cody Skytland; 3. Richard Jacobson

First B main—2. Blake Jegtvig; 2. Scott Greer; 3. Rich Pavliceck

Second B main—1. Bob Broking; 2. Morgan Ward; 3. Trevor Anderson

Feature—1. Johnson; 2. Gilbertson; 3. Dyrdahl; 4. Delaine; 5. Strand

Sprints

First heat—1. Nick Omdahl; 2. Mark Dobmeier; 3. Shane Roemeling

Second heat—1. Mitch Mack; 2. Chris Ranten; 3. Bob Martin

B main—1. Greg Nikitenko; 2. Tom Egeland; 3. Jordan Graham

Dash—1. Dusty Zomer; 2. Wade Nygaard; 3. Austin Pierce; 4. Casey Mack; 5. Jade Hastings; 6. Zach Wilde; 7. Jordan Adams; 8. Thomas Kennedy

Feature—1. Omdahl; 2. Dobmeier; 3. Ranten; 4. Casey Mack; 5. Pierce

Late models

First heat—1. Jake Redetzke; 2. Steve Laursen; 3. Cole Schill

Second heat—1. Jeff Wildung; 2. Jeff Massingill; 3. Mike Balcaen

Third heat—1. A.J. Diemel; 2. Don Shaw; 3. John Kaanta

Fourth heat—1. Curt Gelling; 2. Joey Pederson; 3. Lance Matthees

Fifth heat—1. Brad Seng; 2. Pat Doar; 3. Steffen Snare

Pole dash—1. Laursen; 2. Doar; 3. Gelling; 4. Diemel; 5. Shaw; 6. Redetzke; 7. Seng; 8. Matthees; 9. Aaron Turnbull; 10. Schill; 11. Massingill; 12. Kaanta; 13. Pederson; 14. Snare; 15. Balcaen