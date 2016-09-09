PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Perham blows out EGF

PERHAM, Minn.—Offense did not come easy for East Grand Forks Senior High on Friday night.

The Green Wave mustered just 112 yards in 51 offensive plays—an average of 2.2 yards per play—in a 50-0 loss at Perham.

Perham allowed the Green Wave to complete just one pass and held the Senior High rushing attack to 2.4 yards per carry, while scoring a first-quarter touchdown on an interception return.

East Grand Forks, which edged Crookston last week, fell to 1-1. Perham, which lost 33-32 last week to Hawley, improved to 1-1.

Perham running back Jack DeConcini carried the ball 13 times for 164 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Yellowjackets. DeConcini had scoring runs of 2, 1, 2 and 50 yards.

The Yellowjackets raced out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. After a scoreless second quarter, Perham piled up 24 more points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Senior High quarterback Dylan Selk led the Green Wave with 23 rushing yards on seven carries. Ethan Trebil added 21 yards on 14 carries. Selk's lone completion went to Aaron Havis for 9 yards.

Perham, meanwhile, ran for 330 yards. Quarterback Jensen Beachy had a 14-yard scoring run in the first quarter and Connor Breitenfeldt ran one in from 9 yards out in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Senior High takes on Park Rapids Area next week.

Grygla-Goodridge 24, Win-E-Mac 12

Blaine Kriel ran for 180 yards on 28 carries to lead Grygla-Goodridge to a home win over Win-E-Mac on Friday.

Grygla-Goodridge held a narrow 16-12 lead in the fourth quarter when Kriel scored from 8 yards out. Kriel added a two-point conversion on a run to make it 24-12.

Win-E-Mac's Kolton Stuhaug and Alec Kiecker scored on runs of 29 and 42 yards.

Langdon-Munich 32, Carrington 20

Connor Tetrault scored three touchdowns in the second half—two rushing, one receiving—as Langdon-Munich pulled away from Carrington for a win.

Langdon-Munich held a 12-8 lead in the third quarter, when Tetrault scored on a 1-yard run. Early in the fourth quarter, he hauled in a 24-yard pass from quarterback Jacob Delvo to extend the lead to 25-8. Tetrault added another score on a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Hillsboro-CV 16, Central Cass 7

Hillsboro-Central Valley scored eight points on defense—an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter and a safety in the second quarter—en route to a home win.

The Central Cass offense mustered only a second-quarter touchdown and was outscored by the Hillsboro-Central Valley defense. Tayson Ambuehl scored twice for Hillsboro-CV. He had a 17-yard interception return in the first quarter and an 8-yard run in the third quarter. He also tacked on a two-point conversion run.

Barnesville 60, Crookston 20

Brady Tweeton rushed for 212 yards on just eight carries and scored touchdowns on half of his runs as Barnesville blew out Crookston.

Tweeton scored on runs of 10, 3, 78 and 74.

Cade Salentine led Crookston offensively, rushing for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Wang added 90 yards on seven carries and one touchdown.

Kittson Co. Central 47, Norman Co. West 0

Six different players rushed for touchdowns as Kittson County Central beat Norman County West on Friday night.

Chris Holm led the way with 128 yards rushing on 10 carries and two scores, while Jacob Ristad, Spencer Billings, Alex Donaldson, Travis Rich and Rylie Stull each scored once on the ground.

Thompson 52, Towner-GU 14

A pair of players rushed for 100-plus yards in a blowout win over Towner-GU on Friday.

Adam Diedrich rushed for 147 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns, while Calen Schwabe added 129 yards on eight carries. Diedrich also had 16 tackles defensively, while Schwabe had a 103-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Midway-Minto vs. Cavalier game moved

The Midway-Minto vs. Cavalier game, originally scheduled for Friday at Midway High School has been moved because the field is flooded with standing water.

The game will now be played at 1 p.m. today in Cavalier.