PREP FOOTBALL: Polk Co. West runs wild once again

CLIMAX, Minn.—For the Polk County West football team, the second verse here Friday was basically the same as the first.

The Thunder had three ballcarriers with more than 100 rushing yards each in a lopsided score in its season opener against Blackduck. In its second game here Friday, the PCW team made up of players from Fisher, Climax and East Grand Forks Sacred Heart had two rushers with 100-plus yards on the ground while the third came up just short in a 41-7 win over Badger-Greenbush-Middle River.

Paul Gapp rushed for 169 yards on 15 carries while Pelon Pruneda added 162 yards on eight carries and Matt Knutson 89 yards on 13 carries. Those same three reached triple figures in the opener, with Knutson leading the way.

"It's really nice how the linemen are playing," Gapp said. "Behind them, there are three guys who can run fast and wear down their defense."

Gators coach John Lee was impressed by the running attack that netted 455 yards.

"They have speed to burn in the backfield and their linemen just blow off the ball," he said. "They weren't much bigger than us, but they come off the ball fast and work as a unit. It's explosive football with your backs going seven yards before they're even touched."

The Thunder offense was perfect in the first half, scoring touchdowns on all six of its possessions before intermission. Pruneda raced 82 yards for a touchdown on his first carry and had a per-carry average exceeding 20 yards.

While Pruneda is the speedster, Gapp is shifty and Knutson provides the muscle up the middle in earning yardage for first downs.

There was no scoring in the second half, largely because the two head coaches agreed to have a running clock the entire second half.

The Gators, who fell to 0-2, received 67 rushing yards on 10 carries from Jordan Watson and quarterback Tyler Isane completed four of 11 passes for 83 yards.The Gators had a 7-6 lead after Jordan Watson's 38-yard touchdown run and the ensuing extra-point kick.

But the Thunder needed just six plays to go 67 yards to reply and take a permanent lead.

They also had three touchdowns called back on penalties.

Lee acknowledged the old-school brand of football by his opponent. "It's a pretty basic offense and that's why it's beautiful," he said. "I love to watch it."