JOHN SEITZ MEMORIAL: Strand Dominantes

Dustin Strand (71) takes the high line during a late model heat in Grand Forks, ND on Saturday, June 25, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Patchy rain throughout the week didn't keep drivers away from River Cities Speedway.

A total of 166 cars in four classes—late models, sprints, Midwest modifieds and modifieds—showed up to The Bullring on Friday night as the track hosted the 10th annual John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational.

Racing stretched long into the night Friday and was still in progress at press time. For full results, go to grandforksherald.com.

Friday night's portion of the Seitz weekend centered on more than 40 late models that came to The Bullring in hopes of capturing tonight's 92-lap feature, which will pay the winner $9,200.

The track wasn't quite as fast Friday night as it was Thursday, when rains made for a heavy track and record speeds.

Strand dominates

Dustin Strand dominated Thursday night's portion of the Seitz—winning the 25-lap feature that also served as the wrap up to the NLRA season.

Strand topped a field of 38 late models, winning the feature by 1.572 seconds over Bill Mooney. Strand grabbed the lead from Brad Seng on Lap 9 as both drivers came out of Turn 2. Strand controlled the rest of the event.

Earlier in the night, Strand also set the track record for late models when he posted a lap time of 11.422 seconds (94 mph) in his heat race.

It was a long and rough night of racing as heavy rain earlier in the week left RCS officials scrambling to prepare the racing surface and the pits. The show also was delayed twice due to rain showers. The late model feature—the last event—ended shortly after midnight.

And all the moisture made the track heavy and lightning fast. Only 12 of the 26 cars that started the late model feature finished.

"That was a rodeo," said Strand. "It was a wide-open, up-on-the-wheel race. Brad was pretty good but we snuck by him on a restart."

Seng finished sixth but it still was a good night for the Grand Forks driver.

Seng wrapped up his fourth NLRA title. He came into the night with a slight edge in points over Strand.

"It takes a lot of consistency to win this thing," said Seng. "Dustin was the class of the NLRA and he's the national points leader, too. He had a DNF at the wrong time. I was consistent with him but he picked up all the wins."

Three other classes raced on the opening night of the Seitz.

Thomas Kennedy won his second straight sprint feature at RCS, winning a lightning-fast 25-lap feature that saw the Winnipeg driver nearly lose control of his No. 21 sprint a handful of times.

Kennedy passed Casey Mack for the lead out of Turn 4 on Lap 20. Kennedy, Mack and Wade Nygaard all raced hard for the lead for much of the race.

Kennedy posted the fastest lap time at 9.965 seconds on Lap 2 (108.379 mph). Four drivers—Kennedy, Mack, Mark Dobmeier and Nygaard all posted speeds of 100 mph or faster in the feature.

Mack finished second, followed by Dobmeier, Nygaard and Austin Pierce.

Dobmeier turned in the fastest time of the night when he ran Lap 7 of his heat race in 9.962 seconds (108.412 mph).

Preston Carr won the Midwest modifieds feature while Ryan Johnson captured the streets feature.