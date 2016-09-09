PREP FOOTBALL: Red River continues Cushman Classic dominance

Grand Forks Central quarterback Zack Murphy throws a short pass in the first half Friday at Cushman Field. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Red River's Mason Benefield scores an early touchdown for the Roughriders as Central's Matt Miranda defends. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Red River's Devon Pope breaks up a pass intended for Central's Zane Miller in the first half. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Red River quarterback Parker Wenzel hands the ball off to Matt Laturnus in the first half Friday. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Grand Forks Central's Michael Nelson hauls in a touchdown pass from Zack Murphy in the first half against Red River Friday. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Red River's Carlos Martin gets around Grand Forks Central's Matt Miranda for a first down in the first half of their game Friday at Cushman Field. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Decent wasn't good enough for Ben Christian and his Grand Forks Red River linemates.

"We played decent in our first two games,'' the Roughriders junior center/nose guard said. ""Our coaches were telling us we had to get it right, that we could be doing better. I think we stepped it up a big notch tonight.''

The line led the way Friday night as the Roughriders won their eighth consecutive Cushman Classic. Red River downed Central 30­-6 in the annual matchup of Grand Forks high school football teams.

The numbers tell the tale of Red River's ability to control the line. Red River had a 195-­6 advantage in rushing yards and had 313 yards in total offense to the Knights' 108.

"We'll take those numbers any day,'' Christian said. "This was our best game on the line, by far. The rivalry definitely gets you going. It all starts with us. We have to make holes for the backs.''

The Riders' big yardage came from Joey Schindler and Parker Wenzel.

Schindler carried 16 times for a game­-high 83 yards. That included 10-­ and 8-­yard scoring runs. Wenzel had his first 100-­yard passing game of the season, completing 11­-of-­21 for 118 yards, including a 4­-yard toss to Mason Benefield for the game's first touchdown.

Wenzel also recovered a bad snap 12 yards behind the line of scrimmage and wound up scoring on a 23-­yard run on the play.

That offensive success came behind the starting interior blocking unit of Christian, guards Will Rakowski and Nick Stahl and tackles Ty Ogren and Dusty Martin.

"It was probably the best game our line has played,'' Riders coach Vyrn Muir said. "It was the most physical game we've played.

"And Joey played a heckuva game. He tucked himself behind the linemen and picked his spots. It seemed like (Central defenders) couldn't find him back there.''

The Riders also got a 27-­yard field goal from Tyler Hoffarth. But the biggest special teams play came late in the first half.

Central had a punt blocked, with Tyler Burian recovering on the Knights' 10­-yard line. That set up Schindler's first touchdown for a 17­-6 lead with 1:25 left in the second quarter.

"That was huge,'' Muir said. "I think our kids were a little down at that point. We needed some momentum and that got it. That's a demoralizing situation (for the Knights).''

Central's score came on a 55­-yard Zack Murphy-­to-­Michael Nelson pass to pull the Knights within 10­-6 with 6:08 left in the first half. But the Central offense struggled. Murphy was 12-­of-­21 passing for 95 yards, but Central couldn't generate a running game.

Red River's defense had six sacks, three other tackles for losses and the Knights turned the ball over four times.

"They took it to us up front,'' Central coach Bill Lorenz said. "We played OK defensively. But we gave them too many short fields. We couldn't move the ball running it and they were getting to Zack.''