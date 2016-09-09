Bison opponent Charleston Southern suspends 14 for FSU game

Charleston Southern kicker Jacob Smoak misses wide on his game-winning kick attempt Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, at the Fargodome. North Dakota State eventually won in overtime. David Samson / The Forum

Charleston Southern will be without 14 players due to suspension when it visits No. 3 Florida State on Saturday, the school announced Friday.

School officials said the suspensions are for violating NCAA rules involving financial aid.

Overall, 32 players will serve one-game suspensions -- 16 have already served their penalties and two others will sit out at a later date.

Charleston Southern lost to North Dakota State 24-17 in overtime at the Fargodome in the season opener Aug. 27.

"Obviously, we're missing some people that are some good players for us," Gamecocks coach Jamey Chadwell told local television station WCIV-TV before boarding a bus headed to Tallahassee, Fla. "The guys that we're taking down there played and have helped us win before. There's going to be some new guys. Obviously it's not the situation you want to go in with a No. 3 or 4 team in the country. ... We'll go in there and play. I think we'll be fine."

The suspensions came to light Thursday night when senior running back Ben Robinson wrote on Facebook that more than 30 players were suspended for buying things like "pencils, binders and electronics" at the campus bookstore using money allotted for books.

Robinson wrote the following on Facebook:

"So basically 30+ players on my team including me have been suspended for using book money to buy other things in the bookstore like pencils, binders, and electronics, out of our school bookstore. It's heartbreaking for me.

"We would have leftover book money and the workers in the bookstore advised us to spend the money because we would not get it back, so we did. Now the school and NCAA are saying it's against the rules. So we all have to pay a fine and sit out a game. About 30mins before practice started, I was given the option of sitting out this week against FSU or next game against a conference opponent."

Athletic director Hank Small told Charleston-area media members last week that the bookstore issue was discovered during a compliance review.

"These are book scholarship items that have been going on a long, long time," Small said. "They just recently came to our view, so we are working every day, late into the night to make sure every athlete that we play is eligible."

Other football players expressed similar social-media accounts that back up Robinson's original post, including senior receiver Colton Korn.

"I'm bewildered at the at the lack of respect the university is showing us athletes and student body as a whole," Korn wrote on Facebook. "Nobody is going to want to come to a 'university' where students and athletes are treated lesser than every other college student."

Junior offensive lineman Frank Cirone said this isn't the first time he has been ineligible due to a school mix-up.

"It is unfortunate Charleston Southern University only cares about itself as an institution," Cirone wrote on Facebook. "The protection of its students/athletes should be a number one priority. This is the second time in two years I am ineligible to participate due to issues that could of been avoided if the necessary steps were taken by Charleston Southern."

Chadwell said he was unaware of the social-media storm until Friday.

"It's obviously taken the country by storm, it seems," Chadwell said. "It's unfortunate because I think it puts the focus on some other things instead of the good things that our team is doing and that our university is doing for us. But we'll get through it. And, hopefully, we'll represent ourself well on Saturday and try to regroup and get over this."

Even Chadwell isn't immune to being disciplined. Chadwell and an unnamed assistant coach were each suspended one game over their use of social media for recruiting. Chadwell will serve his suspension on Oct. 8 against Albany State.

Charleston Southern is an FCS program and only has 63 scholarships to give to football players. FBS Florida State has 85.