It wasn't the big prize he was after, but the start of the John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational worked out well for Dustin Strand.

Strand dominated Thursday night's portion of the Seitz—winning the 25-lap feature that also served as the wrap up to the NLRA season.

Strand topped a field of 38 late models, winning the feature by 1.572 seconds over Bill Mooney. Strand grabbed the lead from Brad Seng on Lap 9 as both drivers came out of Turn 2. Strand controlled the rest of the event.

Earlier in the night, Strand also set the track record when he posted a lap time of 11.422 seconds (94 mph) in his heat race.

It was a long and rough night of racing as heavy rain earlier in the week left RCS officials scrambling to prepare the racing surface and the pits. The show also was delayed twice due to rain showers. The late model feature—the last event—ended shortly after midnight.

And all the moisture made the track heavy and lightning fast. Only 12 of the 26 cars that started the late model feature finished.

"That was a rodeo," said Strand. "It was a wide-open, up-on-the-wheel race. Brad was pretty good but we snuck by him on a restart."

Seng finished sixth but it still was a good night for the Grand Forks driver.

Seng wrapped up his fourth NLRA title. He came into the night with a slight edge in points over Strand.

"It takes a lot of consistency to win this thing," said Seng. "Dustin was the class of the NLRA and he's the national points leader, too. He had a DNF at the wrong time. I was consistent with him but he picked up all the wins."

The big prize of the weekend, however, is the Seitz feature on Saturday night. The winner will take home $9,200. Qualifying for that race begins tonight at The Bullring.

There were 38 late models that came to RCS from the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Manitoba.

Strand has been running as well as any late model driver in the Upper Midwest lately. He has his sights set on the Saturday night feature.

"With this rough of a track, though, we're going to have to go through everything on this car with a fine-tooth comb," he said. "The car is good enough if the driver can hang on."

David McDonald finished third in the late model event, followed by Chad Mahder, Don Shaw, Seng, Steve Laursen, Zach Naastad, Byran LePier and Aaron Turnbull.

Three other classes raced on the opening night of the Seitz.

Thomas Kennedy won his second straight sprint feature at RCS, winning a lightning-fast 25-lap feature that saw the Winnipeg driver nearly lose control of his No. 21 sprint a handful of times.

Kennedy passed Casey Mack for the lead out of Turn 4 on Lap 20. Kennedy, Mack and Wade Nygaard all raced hard for the lead for much of the race.

Kennedy posted the fastest lap time at 9.965 seconds on Lap 2 (108.379 mph). Four drivers—Kennedy, Mack, Mark Dobmeier and Nygaard all posted speeds of 100 mph or faster in the feature.

Mack finished second, followed by Dobmeier, Nygaard and Austin Pierce.

Dobmeier turned in the fastest time of the night when he ran Lap 7 of his heat race in 9.962 seconds (108.412 mph).

Preston Carr won the Midwest modifieds feature while Ryan Johnson captured the streets feature.

River Cities Speedway

John Seitz Memorial

Thursday's results

Streets

First heat—1. Rick Schulz; 2. Ryan Flaten; 3. Jeremy Gust

Second heat—1. Ryan Johnson; 2. Jonny Carter; 3. Adam Burrows

Third heat --1. Kyle Dykhoff; 2. Tommy Neihart; 3. Daniel Aberle

Fourth heat—1. Jordan Tollackson; 2. Travis Robertson; 3. Hunter Carter

B main—1. James Meagher; 2. Dan McNamee; 3. Chase Boen

Feature—1. Johnson; 2. J. Carter; 3. Robertson; 4. Flaten; 5. Burrows

Midwest modifieds

First heat—1. Brock Gronwold; 2. Matt Schow; 3. Jess Brekke

Second heat—1. Reise Stenberg; 2. Nate Reynolds; 3. Ryan Schow

Third heat—1. Hunter Hougard; 2. Aaron BlackLance; 3. Dale Kraling

Fourth heat—1. Preston Carr; 2. Jason Strand; 3. Justin Olson

Fifth heat—1. Rick Hamel; 2. Roy Randall; 3. Mike Nichols

First B main—1. Darren Pfau; 2. Scott Vasichek; 3. Tanner Armstrong

Second B main—1. Les Schoon; 2. Bret Schmidt; 3. Skyler Smith

Feature—1. Carr; 2. Hamel; 3. Stenberg; 4. M. Schow; 5. Pfau

Sprints

First heat—1. Mark Dobmeier; 2. Zach Wilde; 3. Mitch Mack

Second heat—1. Bob Martin; 2. Wade Nygaard; 3. Thomas Kennedy

Third heat—1. Casey Mack; 2. Greg Nikitenko; 3. Austin Pierce

Feature—1. Kennedy; 2. C. Mack; 3. Dobmeier; 4. Nygaard; 5. Pierce

Late models

First heat—1. Nick Anvelink; 2. Zach Naastad; 3. A.J. Diemel

Second heat—1. David McDonald; 2. Steve Anderson; 3. Aaron Turnbull

Third heat—1. Brad Seng; 2. Dustin Strand; 3. Mike Martin

Fourth heat—1. Steve Laursen; 2. Don Shaw; 3. Bill Mooney

B main—1. Lance Matthees; 2. Chad Mahder; 3. Curt Gelling; 4. Bryan LePier

Feature—1. Strand; 2. Mooney; 3. McDonald; 4. Mahder; 5. Shaw; 6. Seng; 7. Laursen; 8. Naastad; 9. LePier; 10. Turnbull