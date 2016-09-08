Local clipboard

Korri Gust sets the ball as Chloe Woinarowicz and Alyssa Lipsh watch closely. Photo by Lael Schmidt.

CLEMSON, S.C.—A balanced UND offense defeated Clemson of the Atlantic Coast Conference 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17 on Thursday night.

The win marked UND's second-ever victory over a Power 5 school and first since a 3-0 win over Mississippi State on Sept. 18, 2014.

Freshman Ashley Brueggeman led UND with 12 kills while Chelsea Moser had 10. Faith Dooley had nine while Jordan Vail and Tamara Merseli each added eight. Junior Sydney Griffin had 39 assists and a career-best 20 digs while UND charted eight total blocks in the win.

The Clemson Challenge continues Friday as UND will play Tulane and East Tennessee State at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

GF Red River 3, Fargo Shanley 2

FARGO—Maggie Steffen had 24 kills and 26 digs to lead Grand Forks Red River to a 27-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-11 win over Fargo Shanley on Thursday night.

Lexi Robson added three kills, two blocks, three aces, 55 assists and 14 digs.

Red River improved to 8-2, while Fargo Shanley dropped to 8-3.

The Deacons were led by Emily Dietz with 10 kills.

Lake of the Woods 3, EGF Senior High 2

Marissa Johnson had 14 kills and four blocks to lead Lake of the Woods to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-27, 20-25, 15-3 win over East Grand Forks Senior High on Thursday night.

"We came back and won the third set after losing the first two, which isn't easy to do.," Senior High coach Sara Schnathorst said. "We just couldn't keep the momentum. It was a fun match with lots of digs. They were scrappy. It was tough for us to put the ball away."

Julia Warmack led Senior High with 11 kills.

BOYS TENNIS

Fargo South 5, GF Central 4

FARGO—Defending state singles champion Davis Lawley won in straight sets at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to lead Fargo South to a narrow home win over Central.

"Fargo South is a really good team," Central coach Max Weisser said. "A couple of those matches were really close and could have gone either way. They were a little better than us today."

Central, which received a key win from Logan Sandberg at No. 6 singles, dropped to 4-1.

GF Red River 8, Fargo Shanley 1

Grand Forks Red River swept the three doubles matches en route to a win over Fargo Shanley on Thursday.

"Happy with the win, but not with the overall play today," Red River coach Greg LaDouceur said.

Jake Kuhlman led the Roughriders with wins at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles. Red River improved to 5-0.

BRIEFLY

Prep volleyball: Madison Langlie's nine kills led visiting Fargo Davies to a 25-8, 25-17, 25-18 win over Grand Forks Central on Thursday night. Alyssa Lipsh had six kills to pace the Knights, who dropped to 2-8.

Prep volleyball: Jessica Remer's 11 kills led East Grand Forks Sacred Heart to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-14 road win over Crookston on Thursday. Madeline Mitzel added nine kills and Ivy Edwards had eight for the Eagles. Crookston was paced by Jenna Porter and Rachel Hefta with four kills apiece.

Boys soccer: Mahamed Osman scored four goals to lead West Fargo to a 9-0 win over Grand Forks Central on Thursday at Cushman Field. Jackson Carr stopped six shots in goal for the Knights, who dropped to 1-3-5 overall.

Girls soccer: Lauren Hodny scored three goals in leading Moorhead to a 6-0 win over East Grand Forks Senior High on Thursday. "We just came out intimidated from the first kickoff," Senior High coach Jessica Bina said. The Green Wave dropped to 2-1-2.

Cross country: McKenna Langerud, Marin Garrett and McKenna Garrett finished in places seventh through ninth to lead East Grand Forks Senior High to the girls team title at the Roseau Invitational on Thursday. Freshman Cole Nowacki finished third in the boys race to pace Senior High.