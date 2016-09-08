CUSHMAN CLASSIC: Change of colors

Zach Murphy, quarterback for Grand Forks Central and his father Greg, who was an all-state running back on one of the most successful teams in Red River history, pose for a photo at the practice field by Purpur arena on Wednesday.(Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Murphy was one of the stars on one of the most successful football teams ever to play at Grand Forks Red River High School, a standout running back for the Roughriders team that was runner-up in the 1987 North Dakota Class A state playoffs.

The last few years, Murphy has made a wardrobe change, from Red River red to Grand Forks Central maroon clothing for Friday night football. His allegiance has switched.

When the annual Cushman Classic is played at 7 p.m. today, Zack Murphy—Greg's son—will be the quarterback for Central and the catalyst for the Knights' offense.

"People from Central tell me I look good in maroon,'' Greg Murphy says. "I tell them I still wear the red stuff underneath.''

Murphy admits the rivalry thing died hard. As a senior, he rushed for 180 yards in a 21-0 Riders win against Central. Rooting for Central "didn't feel right at first. But Zack wanted to go to Central. And it's about Zack. Looking back, I'm glad he's at Central. You want what's best for him.''

Greg Murphy sees his son's running style as similar to his own, low to the ground with legs constantly churning. "I was more thunder to his lightning,'' Greg Murphy said. "I was probably more of a run-you-over type. He's faster than I was. Zack isn't afraid of contact, but he's more shifty than I was.''

Murphy rushed for a then-school record 1,442 yards as a senior at Red River. Zack Murphy is a two-way threat at quarterback for Central, rushing for 251 yards in two games and passing for 142 (20-of-33).

"Dad doesn't talk much about himself or how he played,'' Zack Murphy said. "I've asked my parents and grandparents if they have any video of his games. I've always wanted to watch how he played.

"My parents left it up to me which school I wanted to attend. They said they'd support me wherever I went. Dad has told me if I'd gone to Red River I would have had a chance to break his records. I told him I still could, just at a different school.''

Instead of Red River, he's a junior at Central, where his mother, Barb Sand Murphy, was a multi-sport athlete. But the success of his father has set the bar high for Zack Murphy.

"I wouldn't say it's pressure,'' the junior said. "I think it's more motivation to be as good as he was. And hopefully that will help our team win a few more games.''

The Cushman Classic is the East Region opener for Central (0-2) and Red River (1-1). Both teams go into the game with run-first offenses, Central behind Murphy and Red River behind Matt Laturnus.

"Zack is probably more of a running back playing quarterback for us,'' GFC coach Bill Lorenz said. "He also has thrown pretty well for us. But we need him carrying the ball and picking up yards.''

Laturnus, after a quiet first game, rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns last Friday as Red River beat Mandan 19-13 for its first win.

"We're more of a power running team,'' Riders coach Vyrn Muir said. "Our blocking was better (against Mandan). Matt had room to run. He's our speed guy, but he can also pound the ball. If we can get him in the open field, he can run for a ways.''

Tonight's game will be live streamed at www.gfherald.com and www.wdaz.com

In other 7 p.m. games today involving Greater Grand Forks teams:

EGF Senior High (1-0)

at Perham (0-1)

The Green Wave attempted only two passes in their season-opening 14-6 win against Crookston. Senior High coach Ryan Kasowski doesn't anticipate a repeat of that.

"We want to run the ball,'' Kasowski said. "But we do feel we need to throw a little more. We have to get comfortable with that. We feel we can throw efficiently. We were just having success running (against Crookston) and decided to stick with it.''

Perham's big threat is versatile Jack DeConcini, who is used in a variety of ways.

Badger-G-MR (0-1) at

Polk Co. West (1-0)

The Thunder opened the season by getting 100-yard rushing games from Matt Knutson (155), Paul Gapp (147) and Pelon Pruneda (100). PCW coach Darrin Byklum doesn't know if a repeat of that is likely in tonight's game in Climax.

"Those three are all capable of getting 100 yards in a game,'' Byklum said. "To have all three getting 100 in the same night, I don't think you see that very often.''

The PCW offense goes against a Badger-G-MR team that gave up 60 points in a season-opening loss to Bagley. "You still don't take them lightly,'' Byklum said. "They always like to hit. You have to be prepared for a physical game.''